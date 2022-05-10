Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan recruiting heavy on offensive linemen, linebackers

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan head football coach Norm Eash and his staff took a 3-7 season in 2021 personally while hunting down players to help the Titans recover.

Eash announced the Titans have recruited 49 players, include a transfer quarterback from Division III power Mount Union, with hopes of adding a couple more before fall camp begins in August.

It was easy to see where IWU felt it needed help as 14 offensive linemen and nine linebackers were part of the recruiting effort.

"We think about our 3-7 a lot because it's an unacceptable record," said Eash, who will be in his 36th season as his alma mater's coach. "I wasn't expecting it and the kids weren't expecting. Football players don't come to Illinois Wesleyan to go 3-7. We're all accountable. We like to think we're a top 25 Division III program, which we have been, and we didn't do a good job upholding that tradition last season."

Eash decided to pivot a year ago when the Titans got off to a 1-4 start and began using more and more freshmen. In all, five freshmen started — which Eash said was about as many as in the 34 previous years combined — and the 2022 freshmen will get a chance to contribute as well.

"We'll put the most talented players on the field no matter what the age is, so we're going to get some help from this class," said Eash. "They won't have game experience, but they'll have talent."

IWU recruited Jay Lemenager a year ago when he was a Clifton Central High School senior. Lemenager decided to go to Mount Union, but changed his mind after one season and transferred to IWU in January.

Lemenager, a left-hander, was a relief pitcher for the Titans' baseball team which limited his reps to six of the 15 spring practices that Division III schools are allowed in football.

But he showed enough that Eash expects the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lemenager to battle two-year starter Sage Shindler, a junior, and sophomore Ryan Saxe when practice begins for the Sept. 11 opener against Ohio Wesleyan at Tucci Stadium.

"All I can say is there's going to be a competition at quarterback," said Eash.

Many of the offensive line newcomers could net starting jobs, too, as all five starters were among six seniors who graduated up front.

There is plenty of size in the new line group. Alejandro Valez of Conant checks in at 6-4 and 325 pounds, while Calvin Balentine of Stagg is 6-6, 300 pounds and Justin Ayra of Niles North is 6-5, 270.

Eash, who coaches the line, is also high on Josh Heery (6-2, 250) of Grayslake North, Tyler Weatherell (6-3, 245) of Rochester and Luke Zunkel (6-0, 225) of McHenry. Zunkel's brother, Paul, will be an IWU sophomore linebacker and their father, Nat, played for Eash from 1995-98.

Linebacker also was an area of need. Leading that group of recruits is Sammy Atkins of Wheaton St. Francis, Logan Bryant of Hinsdale South and Mo Khalil of Lemont. Atkins was the Metro Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

"We landed some good athletes at offensive line and the linebacker position," said Eash.

The Titans also built up their secondary with eight defensive backs, including Isaac Whitaker of Central Catholic.

Eash called Josh Applewhite of Glenbard North a "lockdown corner that we went after pretty hard." Dominic Covington of DePaul College Prep, who projects a safety/rover, was the Chicago Catholic League Defensive Player of the Year.

Shea Gaffney was Applewhite's teammate in the Glenbard North secondary. Eash is also excited about Kaden Mullendore of Frankfort, Ind., and Jackson Moore of Class 7A state champion Wheaton North.

The Titans only recruited four defensive linemen, but Eash likes the potential of 6-3, 250-pound Campbell Brinkman of Clayton (Mo.), John Orrico of Lincoln-Way West and Andrew London of Andrew. Orrico was the Southwest Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year, but needs to put weight on his 6-4, 190-pound frame.

IWU added five running backs, led by Danny Kent. The 5-8, 175-pound Fenwick standout gained 208 yards in the Friars' Class 5A championship win against Kankakee, giving Kent a season total of 1,029 yards.

Jahari Scott of Lake Forest, Zachary Yoshioka of Niles North and Justin Robinson of Bremen also could work their way into carries in the IWU backfield.

The top receiving prospect is Zach Blazek of Glenbard South, who figures to play in the slot at 5-9 and 163 pounds.

IWU also added Ethan Gardner of Decatur MacArthur as a kicker/punter.

The Titans didn't have the luxury of any "super seniors," those players who used an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last fall. Many of IWU's opponents did — including College Conference of Illinois powers North Central and Wheaton — as the Titans suffered only their second losing season in the last 16 years.

Eash doesn't think there will be as many super seniors in Division III this upcoming season.

"We got hurt by COVID. We could have been 5-5 or 6-4. We lost close games early," said Eash. "When you lack confidence and have got some injuries .. it's a timing thing. We're taking the approach to put the best talent on the field no matter what year they are and go with talent."

Eash said IWU's captains will be wide receiver Charlie Hamilton, defensive lineman Conor Murphy, linebacker Fernando Chavez, halfback Zach Bozarth and defensive back Anthony Wachal Jr.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.