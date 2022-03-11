Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan moves one step from Final Four with win over Wheaton

BLOOMINGTON – Matt Leritz scored 23 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 77-73 win over Wheaton on Friday in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center.

The No. 7-ranked Titans (24-5) will face No. 15 Wabash in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. sectional championship. The Little Giants toppled No. 22 Williams in the first semifinal 73-59.

Luke Yoder contributed 19 points, Pete Lambesis 12 and Cory Noe 11 for IWU.

Nyameye Adom led No. 18 Wheaton with 19 points. The Thunder bowed out at 22-7 with its second loss to the Titans in three games.

IWU led 26-21 and 35-29 in an opening half that featured only four combined turnovers. A Leritz driving bucket with 12 seconds left send the Titans into halftime with a 37-34 edge.

Wabash-Williams

Wabash (27-3) reeled off 20 straight second-half points to break open a highly competitive contest.

Williams (19-5) led 43-42 with 13:39 to play before Wabash dominated the next five minutes to surge in front 62-43.

“They did a good job slowing things down,” Little Giants coach Kyle Brumett said. “The second half we were able to increase the tempo.”

Averaging 26 points, Jack Davidson was Wabash’s fourth leading scorer with 11. Ahmoni Jones led the way with 20, Kellen Schreiber added 19 and Tyler Watson 14.

“This guy (Davidson) didn’t have the explosion, but we’re a team,” said Brummett. “We’ve got the best guards in the country, in my opinion.”

Brandon Roughley paced Williams with 16 points.

