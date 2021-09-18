Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan misses field goal on final play as Carroll slips past Titans

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Illinois Wesleyan missed two extra-point kicks earlier Saturday. However, the Titans had a chance to forget all about that and win its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener.

It wasn't meant to be.

Andrew Stange pushed a 30-yard field goal wide right as time ran out to give Carroll a 34-33 victory over the Titans at Schneider Stadium.

The loss pushed IWU's record to 0-2, while Carroll improved to 2-0. The Pioneers snapped a six-game losing streak to IWU and beat the Titans for the first time since 2016 when they rejoined the CCIW.

IWU outgained the Pioneers in total yardage, 464-451. Hamid Bullie gained 186 yards rushing on 25 carries to lead the Titans, while Sage Shindler completed 18 of 23 attempts for 230 yards and two TDs.

Carroll quarterback Michael Johnson was 27 of 37 for 365 yards and four TDs.

Austin Eichstaedt, who had 12 receptions for 229 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in a 27-yard scoring pass with 10:25 left. Jacob Laurent's kick gave the Pioneers a 34-33 lead.

IWU led 19-7 after the first quarter, getting a 31-yard TD pass from Shindler to Charlie Hamilton along with scoring runs of 4 yards by Bullie and 8 yards by Seth Albin.

Albin added a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter before Carroll got within 25-21 at the half on Johnson's 27-yard pass to Isaac Allen.

Laurent's 41- and 30-yard field goals gave the Pioneers a 27-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter. IWU reclaimed the lead at 33-27 as Shindler found tight end Zach Tencza for a 27-yard TD strike and Shindler passed to Hamilton for the two-point conversion with 12:59 left.

IWU will be back in Wisconsin next Saturday to face Carthage at 1 p.m. in Kenosha.

