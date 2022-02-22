Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin place two on CCIW women's first team

Co-league champions Illinois Wesleyan and Millikin both placed two players on the first unit of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s basketball all-star teams, it was announced Tuesday by the league.

IWU’s first team honorees were senior Brooke Lansford and freshman Lauren Huber.

Lansford is third in conference scoring at 15.6 per game and led the league in 3-point percentage at .458.

Huber ranks in the CCIW’s top 15 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and steals. She averages 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Millikin coach and former IWU player Olivia Lett was chosen the CCIW Coach of the Year.

Millikin first team members were senior Jordan Hildebrand and sophomore Elyce Knudsen, who was named the CCIW Most Outstanding Player.

Others on the first team were Augustana’s Gabbi Loiz, Carroll’s Olivia Rangel, Elle Sutter of North Central and Jayla Johnson of North Park.

Millikin junior Bailey Coffman, a Central Catholic High School graduate, was part of the second team.

CCIW Respect Award (responsibility, enthusiasm, service, pride, excellence, collaboration and trust) winners included IWU’s Kaia Bowen and Millikin’s Aubrey Staton, an El Paso native.

IWU will play at 5 p.m. and Millikin at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the CCIW Tournament at Decatur.

