Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball ready to test itself over full season

BLOOMINGTON — Speculating how the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team would have fared in a 2021 NCAA Division III Tournament that never happened is a futile endeavor.

Yet the success, efficiency and depth on display while winning eight of nine games propelled the Titans so vigorously into the offseason that the momentum never arrived at a complete stop.

“It left like an open window for this year leading in from last year. We left with a bittersweet taste,” said senior Pete Lambesis. “We knew last year we had a team that could go very far. Building off that, we know we have a team that can go very far. Having that little taste of motivation to push us this summer was huge.”

Coach Ron Rose, whose team is ranked No. 4 nationally in the preseason poll of d3hoops.com, was thrilled with the dedication and commitment to self improvement his players exhibited during the offseason.

“All the things we talked about as far as areas of improvement and conditioning, they did it,” Rose said. “These guys really took it to heart. It set a wonderful tone for the start of the season. You know guys are hungry.”

Matt Leritz, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound senior, emerged as one of the top players in Division III last season by averaging 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. The well-rounded Leritz shot 60 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and 76.5 percent at the free throw line.

“Matt was such a difference maker. Defenses have to figure out how they want to defend our team based on how they’re going to defend him,” said Rose. “One on one, he’s really tough to stop inside.”

Leritz believes the Titans have to guard against getting ahead of themselves.

“Especially with the success we had last year and the high preseason ranking, it’s really easy to not stay humble and not stay in the moment and think ahead to a potential postseason run,” he said. “That will be a big challenge for us, staying grounded and taking everything one game at a time no matter how good or how bad our opponent is.”

At 6-4, Lambesis has become the leader of the Titans’ defensive effort.

“I love defense,” said Lambesis, who topped IWU with 22 steals in nine games. “Growing up, that was one of my favorite things. I love getting steals in the passing lanes. Not everyone loves defense. I take pride in it.”

Lambesis also can score with 9.3 points per game last season and 12.3 over the most recent full season of 2019-20.

“Last year’s team had a really good defensive identity and mindset. Pete is one of those guys who establishes that,” Rose said. “He takes a lot of pride on that end of the court, and it spread to the entire team."

Senior guards Cory Noe and Keondre Schumacher give IWU two more 3-point threats.

“Those two guys have a great grasp of how we play our offense and where they can get their shots,” Rose said. “Both of them are outstanding shooters.”

Noe chipped in 10.2 points per game as a junior, while Schumacher was at 8.1 and connected on 54.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc (18 of 33).

“We’re a really deep team this year, similar to last year,” said Noe. “When you’re in there you want to play hard and make the most of the opportunity you’ve got. That’s something we’ll try to keep going, playing really hard and unselfish basketball.”

Schumacher is a University High graduate who began his college career at Division I Winthrop.

Steady junior point guard Luke Yoder returns after leading the team with 38 assists and adding 7.8 points.

“He’s just so sound and solid in everything he does,” Rose said of the Central Catholic product. “He seems to always make the right basketball play. He shoots when he’s open and passes when he’s not. You want a point guard who sets the tone defensively, and Luke really does.”

Cody Mitchell, a 6-7 junior, has flashed his potential in the past but “had made a big jump,” according to Rose. “He’s just playing so much more relaxed and confident. He’s letting the game come to him and letting his natural athletic gifts really stand out.”

A 6-5 transfer from Division II Minnesota State, junior Landon Wolfe is adjusting to his new team. Wolfe is the younger brother of former Titan Grant Wolfe and the older brother of current Wesleyan freshman Parker Wolfe.

“Landon is figuring it out. We’ve thrown a lot at him because we have games coming up in a hurry,” Rose said. “The thing about Landon is he’s just a bucket maker. It doesn’t always look pretty, but the ball seems to find the bottom of the net more times than not.”

Junior Lucas Heflen gives the IWU coach another backcourt candidate who can contribute offensively or defensively.

The IWU coach has a plethora of options when dipping into his sophomore and freshmen classes for additional depth.

Both 6-5, sophomore Ryan Sroka and Connor Heaton bring versatility to the Titan bench. Sophomores Evan Schneider (6-6) and Grant Hardy (6-8) will help inside.

“A few freshmen are picking things up quickly and are going to really push guys,” said Rose. “They could as the year goes on work their way onto the court.”

IWU opens its season on Nov. 7 against Lake Forest in a 3 p.m. start at Shirk Center.

