Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men stay atop CCIW with triumph over Carroll

6-8 freshman Nick Roper with another highlight reel dunk! #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/ylPQ6m4mDp— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) January 22, 2022
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team bolstered a slim halftime lead with a dominant second half Saturday in a 72-54 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Carroll at Van Male Fieldhouse.
The No. 3-ranked Titans improved to 14-2 overall and 7-1 in the CCIW with their sixth straight win.
IWU led 30-27 at the break. Three-pointers from Luke Yoder and Matt Leritz quickly boosted that margin to nine.
A pair of Lucan Heflen 3-pointers helped the Titans increase their advantage to 49-30. IWU led by as much as 22.
Leritz sank 8 of 10 shots from the field and topped Wesleyan with 19 points. Heflen added 11.
Ryan Mendoza led Carroll (5-13, 1-8) with 18 points.
Seven rebounds from Leritz and six from Yoder helped IWU to a 36-26 edge on the boards.
The Titans shot 51.7 percent from the field to 37.7 percent for the Pioneers.