 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men stay atop CCIW with triumph over Carroll

  • 0

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team bolstered a slim halftime lead with a dominant second half Saturday in a 72-54 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Carroll at Van Male Fieldhouse.

The No. 3-ranked Titans improved to 14-2 overall and 7-1 in the CCIW with their sixth straight win.

IWU led 30-27 at the break. Three-pointers from Luke Yoder and Matt Leritz quickly boosted that margin to nine.

A pair of Lucan Heflen 3-pointers helped the Titans increase their advantage to 49-30. IWU led by as much as 22.

Leritz sank 8 of 10 shots from the field and topped Wesleyan with 19 points. Heflen added 11.

Ryan Mendoza led Carroll (5-13, 1-8) with 18 points.

Seven rebounds from Leritz and six from Yoder helped IWU to a 36-26 edge on the boards.

The Titans shot 51.7 percent from the field to 37.7 percent for the Pioneers.

Matt Leritz, 20-21

Leritz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News