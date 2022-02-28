Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan men home for first round of NCAA Tournament

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team's first NCAA Division III Tournament berth since 2018 wasn’t a surprise, but it was still a joy.

“When you see your name up there, it’s an exciting moment,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “A big part of the thrill is knowing we’re hosting and seeing how the whole tournament is laid out and what challenges are ahead of us.”

The 21-5 Titans meet Franklin (14-15) at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Shirk Center. Wisconsin-LaCrosse (20-6) faces Heidelberg (18-7) in the first game at 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s winners square off at 6:45 p.m. with a ticket to the sectional round on the line.

“It’s great to still be playing this time of year,” said Rose. “This group had lofty goals from the beginning. Now it’s the time of year you need to put it all on the court.”

Franklin earned its NCAA bid by winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Grizzlies launch 41 percent of their shots from 3-point range and are shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.

Franklin is led by 6-foot-5 senior Matt Krause. The first team all-conference player averages 15.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and is a 44.6 percent 3- point shooter.

The Grizzlies also have 6-5 sophomore TJ Deere at 11.0 points and 6-1 freshman Mitch O’Mara at 10.6.

Ty Wright, a 6-6 sophomore, averaged 17.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over 17 games. But Wright has not played since Jan. 29 and is no longer listed on the Franklin roster.

The regular season College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin champion, IWU was upended by North Central on Friday in the semifinals of the CCIW Tournament by North Central.

The Titans took Saturday off before returning to practice Sunday.

“We watched some film and had a great practice,” Rose said. “Sometimes those things really rattle the cage of a team and really bring the team together. We realized we need to play harder and need to play better.”

IWU is among three CCIW teams in the NCAA field.

Elmhurst also is a first round host of a pod that includes Washington & Jefferson, Pomona-Pitzer and Northwestern-St. Paul.

Wheaton travels to St. Louis and draws Cornell College in the first round. Host Washington University is paired with Hope.

The Division III Final Four is scheduled for March 18-19 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Arena in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

