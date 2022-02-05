Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan leans on defense to topple Carthage

BLOOMINGTON – With a week to rest from a grueling stretch of games, Illinois Wesleyan’s defense was both energetic and efficient Saturday at Shirk Center.

The Titans used that defense to overcome sub par shooting of their own and secure a 66-57 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over Carthage on Saturday at Shirk Center.

“For what we lacked on offense, we make up for on defense. That’s been us all year with this group,” said junior Cody Mitchell. “As long as we keep defending, the offense will figure itself out and we’ll keep winning games.”

The 10th-ranked Titans advanced to 16-4 overall and remain atop the CCIW at 9-2.

“I thought we played with a ton of energy. To give up 20 in the first half, I was really pleased with that,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “We obviously still have some work to do, but I loved our effort.”

The Titans missed their first six shots with the initial five coming from an unsuccessful 3-point try by each starter.

Carthage (9-12, 2-10) led 7-4 but a 15-2 Wesleyan surge that featured seven straight points from freshman Nick Roper resulted in a 10-point cushion.

The Firebirds clawed back within five until a Roper 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer presented IWU with a 28-20 advantage.

“Give them all the credit in the world. They are such a good defensive team,” said Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic. “They have five guys who can guard you. They really control that end of the floor with their physicality and size.”

Pete Lambesis scored the final five of nine straight Titans points for a 47-33 second-half bulge. Carthage sliced its deficit to 50-42 before IWU responded with a 12-2 run for its biggest lead at 62-44.

“We made shots when they were critical to keep them at bay,” said Rose, whose team finished at 38.7 percent shooting and connected on just 6 of 25 from beyond the arc. “We stayed with it. We just have to improve some of our decision making at different times and it’s not quite so close.”

Mitchell topped the Titans with 14 points. Leritz chipped in 13, Lambesis 11 and Cory Noe and Roper 10.

“The week off to get back in the lab and get better was good for us,” Mitchell said. “We really got to focus on us and we corrected a lot of stuff. We looked good today.”

Leritz hounded the Firebirds with 28 points in a 89-72 Wesleyan win on Jan. 24 in Kenosha, Wis. Even though he was limited to less than half that Saturday, the 6-foot-7 senior also contributed 14 rebounds and six assists.

“In Kenosha, I thought Leritz kind of had his way on the blocks,” said Djurickovic. “We tried to adjust. We ran some double teams, but he’s a very willing and able passer. I think that showed today, and he got some open looks for his guys to start the second half.”

Carthage closed at 35.7 percent from the floor and was led by the 12 points and nine rebounds of Fillip Bulatovic. Crishawn Cook had 13 points and three steals.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.