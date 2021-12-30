Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan knocks off No. 1 Yeshiva

NEW YORK CITY — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team put up a big performance in the Big Apple on Thursday.

The No. 4-ranked Titans started fast and handled No. 1-ranked Yeshiva, 73-59.

IWU improved to 9-2. Yeshiva saw a 50-game winning streak halted while dropping to 14-1.

Titan senior Matt Leritz set a school record with 25 rebounds and scored 14 points.

All five IWU starters scored in double figures with Luke Yoder leading the way with 15 points. Pete Lambesis added 13 points, Cory Noe 11 and Cody Mitchell 10.

Wesleyan enjoyed a 49-29 halftime bulge while hitting 9 of 14 from 3-point range as the Maccabees missed all nine attempts from behind the arc.

The Titans led 68-44 after a Lambesis bucket with 10:34 to play.

IWU doubled Yeshiva on the boards with a commanding 42-21 rebounding advantage. The Titans shot 51.9 percent from the field to 40.7 percent for the home team.

All-American Ryan Turell topped Yeshiva with 22 points, seven below his average. Eitan Halpert chipped in 16.

This story will be updated

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.