Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan hosts Carroll in CCIW basketball twin bill

BLOOMINGTON — College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play begins at Shirk Center on Saturday for both Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams.

The IWU women face Carroll in a 5 p.m. game with the Wesleyan men also meeting the Pioneers in the second game at approximately 7 p.m.

Ron Rose’s Titans are 6-0 and ranked second nationally. IWU is the preseason CCIW favorite, while Carroll was picked seventh.

The Titans are shooting 51.1% from the field and have scored 80 or more points in five of six outings.

Senior center Matt Leritz averages a team-leading 17.5 point per game with senior guard Cory Noe close behind at 17.2.

IWU welcomed back senior forward Pete Lambesis from a wrist injury in Wednesday’s 83-50 win over the University of Chicago. Lambesis will continue to work his way back into action after playing nine minutes against the Maroons.

Carroll sports a 3-3 record and is led by 5-foot-11 sophomore Ryan Mendoza at 13.4 points per game and 6-1 sophomore Justin Steinike at 12.8.

Freshman guard Parker Wolfe has left the Wesleyan roster to pursue other interests, according to Rose.

Mia Smith’s IWU women’s squad improved to 2-4 with a 91-41 victory over Eureka College on Wednesday.

Freshman Lauren Huber is making a huge early impression with the Titans and tops her team at 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per outing. Catie Eck adds 10.5 points.

IWU was tied for third in the CCIW preseason poll, while Carroll was close behind at fifth.

The Pioneers are off to a 5-0 start and have an average scoring margin of plus 25.8 points.

Carroll’s top scorers have been 5-7 sophomore Katie Rohner (14.6) and 5-9 freshman Natalie Palzkill (11.0).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

