Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan goes for NCAA Division III men's golf three-peat in Florida

BLOOMINGTON — Jimmy Morton and Ethan Wilkins will be Illinois Wesleyan's only golfers with previous NCAA Division III Men's Championship experience when the Titans go for a third straight title next week.

Morton knows IWU was in the same situation last year — and won by 13 strokes.

So the Titan senior isn't too concerned about any jitters from his teammates when the 72-hole event begins Tuesday at Mission Inn and Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

"This year we're a little lower ranked (eighth). It might help us come under the radar and take some pressure off the three-peat," said Morton. "But we're pretty motivated internally. We don't really feel outside pressure. We kind of do our thing and the results will come."

Morton finished sixth while Wilkins was 10th a year ago when the Titans repeated their 2019 title (the 2020 tourney was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic) at Oglebay Resort and Golf Club in Wheeling, West Virginia. It was the first nationals for Morton and Wilkins, now a junior.

Seniors Carl Christiansen and Will Nummy and junior Bobby Beaubien have been waiting a while for their chance to crack the Titans' deep lineup and play in nationals.

IWU head coach Jim Ott figures they'll be ready.

"Carl and Will have so much big-tournament experience. They'll be fine," said Ott. "Bobby is a solid player with a lot of tournament experience. I feel really good going into it. Rather than setting the goal of winning the national championship, which we always do (at the beginning of the season), we'll go out and play and add up the scores at the end and see where it shakes out."

Morton gives Ott a solid No. 1 player much like Rob Wuethrich was for the Titans the past couple seasons.

Thanks to 14 rounds at even-par or better, Morton has posted a 71.3 stroke average this season. He led from start to finish as IWU claimed its 10th straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament title last week at Brown Deer Golf Course in Milwaukee.

Morton's 6-under 207 total was five strokes ahead of Christiansen, with Nummy in third (219).

"We're in a good spot," said Morton, who graduated last weekend with an accounting degree. "I feel good with my game and think our team is really knocking on the door to click. Everyone should be firing. We're done with finals and have all week just to focus on golf. It's good timing for that."

Morton, who was a Division III PING All-American first-team selection last season, has finished tied for third, tied for second, first and first in IWU's last four tournaments. He's gone 14 under-par in his last nine rounds.

"He struggled a little bit in our spring break tournament out of the gate, but since then he's been hot," said Ott. "When your best player is your hardest worker, what a difference that makes. He brings everyone along, too, when they see the effort he's putting into it."

This will be Morton's last amateur event as he plans to start his professional career soon.

"He's a great captain and great leader. He's quiet. He's not a rah-rah guy," said Ott. "Very straightforward, but when he talks everyone is going to listen and take it in, probably more than when I talk."

Morton said one of the biggest lessons he learned at last year's national tournament was the importance of rest.

That was important on a hilly course in West Virginia. Morton figures it will be equally vital in Florida with 90-degree temperatures after a cool and wet Midwest spring.

"Our coach is really good. He's the best in the business," said Morton of Ott, who has earned the Division III Dave Williams National Coach of the Year award three straight years and was inducted into the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in December.

"He knows how to prepare us the best we need to. That was really helpful last year. Maybe I wanted to hit balls after (a round), but he said, 'No, go rest, it will serve you well.' He was right."

Ott and the team flew to Florida on Friday in order to get an extra practice round in Saturday, especially on the Bermuda greens. Official practice rounds over the two tournament courses are Sunday and Monday.

The 43-team field will be cut to the low 18 and top six individuals not on advancing teams after Wednesday's second round for the final 36 holes.

Methodist (N.C.) is ranked No. 1. Ott said the Titans have beaten the teams ranked 2-7, but hasn't been able to get past Methodist.

"We've played in a lot of big tournaments and got a lot of experience against all the good teams in the country," said Ott. "We've hung with (Methodist) and played well. It's a matter of getting everyone in sync and playing well at the right time."

Ott believes 10 teams have a legitimate chance to win the tourney, but two or three of those teams could possibly miss the cut with a couple bad rounds.

IWU finished fifth in the NCAA Division III Fall Preview at Mission Inn and Resort in September, with Morton tying for second individually. The Titans were 15 strokes behind champion Methodist in the 54-hole event.

"We've had some really good scores, but normally three guys (playing well). We haven't had four, even all five, going at the same time together," said Ott. "I feel as good as I did last year when we won. The first time we won it was a surprise. I wasn't expecting it at all."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

