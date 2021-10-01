Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan football hoping homecoming provides first victory

BLOOMINGTON — Charlie Hamilton might be catching a lot of passes for Illinois Wesleyan's football team this season.

What Hamilton is most interested in snagging right now is the team's first victory.

"We just need that one win and we'll be a whole different team," said the junior wide receiver, a Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin graduate. "That will help us in the future and show the conference we're not a team that should be 0-3 right now."

The Titans are off to their worst start since 1988. IWU tries to forget about the past and focus on the future when it faces another winless team, Elmhurst, at 1 p.m. Saturday in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tucci Stadium that serves as the Titans' homecoming.

"I talked to our players about starting a new season," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "I also said to them I have a feeling it only takes one game for us to explode and it will get us going. What a better game to do that against Elmhurst on homecoming."

Hamilton, who transferred two years ago from Wisconsin-Whitewater, had eight receptions for a career-best 178 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 62-35 loss at Carthage. He ranks third in the CCIW with 18 catches for 376 yards and six TDs.

While the Titans average 29.7 points and 457.3 yards per game, Hamilton said there is plenty of room for improvement offensively. IWU started slowly last week in falling behind at halftime, 34-7.

"I know our offense has great talent and players, and it's a few things that we need to fix and we're a whole different offense than we're showing," he said. "We're showing a lot of great things, but it's one or two things every play that sets us back a little bit."

While Hamilton said he hasn't faced any double teams this season, Eash expects that could soon change. It might happen against Elmhurst, whose head coach, Jeff McDonald, was IWU's defensive coordinator in 2017-18.

"We knew Charlie would be a really great player for us and he's made some big plays for our offense and for our football team," said Eash. "He's a person we want to get the ball to."

Eash said the Titans don't want to panic and make any wholesale lineup changes. However, he did say "when you're 0-3 you're thinking about the future and when you have young talent, you say they need to get reps."

One freshman already getting reps is Josh Hlavacek. The defensive end was supposed to start the opener, but found out two days before the game he had to quarantine after his roommate came down with COVID-19.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Hlavacek, a Plainfield North graduate, has started the last two games and made eight tackles.

While the 62 points scored by Carthage weren't all against IWU's defense — the Firebirds had touchdowns on an interception return and kickoff return — Hlavacek knows what things need correcting.

"We can't let big plays ruin us. A lot of times we'll let up a big play and the energy is gone," he said. "Also when we make big plays, we need to go over and congratulate the player and get excited. That's when you make more big plays."

The IWU defense will get back senior cornerback Tyler Maple, who missed the last two games after hand surgery.

Maybe getting out of September will be a good thing for the Titans. They are 19-2 during the last five Octobers.

No matter the month, Eash is only worried about getting this season's first victory.

"As coach, whether you're winning or losing, you're always worried about the team's mindset," he said. "It's a different approach with those two situations.

"At this point there's no yelling or screaming or anything like that. Our players want to win and want to win badly. We are not doing the things necessary to win, and those are the things we have to focus on and correct."

