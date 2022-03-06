Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan endures through Leritz foul trouble

BLOOMINGTON – Life without Leritz did not mean death to the Illinois Wesleyan basketball season Saturday at Shirk Center.

Despite leading scorer and rebounder Matt Leritz being saddled with foul trouble, the Titans defeated Wisconsin-LaCrosse 65-56 in a second round NCAA Division III Tournament game.

“Matt's been our horse most of the season," said Rose. "To play that many minutes without him and play as well as we did, I thought our guys showed a lot of heart and battled.”

Leritz saw 22 minutes of action and produced eight points and five rebounds. He entered the game with averages of 17.9 and 9.7, respectively.

The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Most Outstanding Player was tagged with his second foul with 9:58 left in the first half and went to the bench.

After picking up his third foul at the 16:56 mark of the second half, Rose left Leritz in the game. He was whistled for his fourth foul with 13:45 to play.

Another Leritz stint on the bench ended with 6:37 to play and he fouled out with 37 seconds showing.

“It was just a next man up mentality. I told him don’t worry. We need you to lead from the bench,” said junior forward Cody Mitchell, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. “I tried to clean up some of those rebounds he would be getting. Having his back with him being a senior, we were trying to win that game for him really.”

Rose said the Titans were “really throwing things out and seeing what worked” without Leritz.

IWU went big for a while with 6-foot-9 freshman Harrison Wilmsen taking over for Leritz, and also went small with Mitchell moving inside and 6-5 sophomore Ryan Sroka manning Mitchell’s usual spot.

Another round at Shirk

The Titans won’t be packing for the sectional round. IWU will host on Friday and Saturday with the survivor of the four-team sectional moving on to the Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind., on March 18 and 19.

Wesleyan will meet CCIW rival Wheaton in a Friday semifinal. The No. 7-ranked Titans (23-5) and No. 18-ranked Thunder (22-6) split two regular season games.

The other Friday semifinal matches No. 15 Wabash (26-3) against No. 22 Williams (19-4).

Hot at the right time

IWU ended with an unspectacular percentage of 34.6 (9 of 26) from 3-point range yet the Titans converted long range shots at critical times in the second half.

Luke Yoder connected from the corner with 8:32 remaining to snap a 43-43 tie. At the 5:06 mark, Cory Noe drilled a trey from the opposite corner after a loose ball caromed into his hands for a 55-51 edge.

“They’re bound to fall if you look at our percentage,” Yoder said. “We’ll hit ‘em.”

The biggest 3-pointers came in the final 90 seconds as Mitchell and Leritz each delivered.

“There’s no hesitation in my shot, nothing but confidence usually,” Mitchell said. “Me and Leritz hitting those back-to-back threes was awesome. The environment here was crazy. The fans showed out.”

Draw on the boards

Pete Lambesis more than doubled his season average of 3.8 rebounds with a career-high 10.

That helped IWU battle LaCrosse to a 39-all rebounding draw. Both teams grabbed 11 offensive and 28 defensive rebounds.

Top of the list

The victory was the 56th NCAA Tournament win for the Titans, who now have the most of any Division III schools.

IWU entered the tournament one behind Wittenberg, which did not make the NCAA field this season.

Titans in sync

At one point Saturday evening, both Titans’ basketball teams trailed 37-32 to programs from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at the same time.

The IWU women faced that deficit at halftime of its game against Wisconsin-Whitewater, while the men were on the wrong end of that score at the 14:55 mark of the second half.

The Titan women were unable to match the men’s rally, falling 72-54 to Whitewater.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.