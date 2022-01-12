Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan digs deep to defeat Millikin

BLOOMINGTON – Wednesday might be a one and done for Andy Etheridge as Illinois Wesleyan head basketball coach.

The Titans made sure it was a one and won.

With Coach Ron Rose at home in COVID-19 quarantine, IWU held off a determined Millikin contingent to claim a 78-67 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory at Shirk Center.

“The guys were awesome,” Etheridge said with celebratory water dripping from his scalp. “It was truly a testament to Coach Rose and the program he’s built having something like this happen and being able to sustain what we do.”

The No. 3-ranked Titans also were without starters Cory Noe and Pete Lambesis and key reserves Connor Heaton and Grant Hardy while improving to 10-2 overall and 3-1 in the CCIW.

“The guys fought,” said Etheridge. “There were ups and downs and it wasn’t the prettiest at times, but I’m super grateful to those guys and how they played tonight.”

Millikin (8-7, 3-3 in the CCIW) responded to an early 25-10 deficit by reeling off 17 straight points for a 27-25 lead. The Big Blue would enjoy the upper hand for only 1:10 as IWU’s Matt Leritz scored the final four points of the half for a 33-27 Titans margin.

“Obviously, we’re under some weird circumstances,” said Leritz, who finished with game highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. “Everyone in our locker room is a really good basketball player. And we know no matter who we've got on the floor, we’ll always have a chance at winning.”

Millikin crept as close as 39-36 early in the second half.

After one Leritz free throw, IWU junior guard Lucas Heflen then reeled off eight straight points on two 3-pointers and a driving layup to boost the Titans’ cushion to 48-36.

Heflen, who was making his first college start, matched his career high with 15 points.

“I didn’t really try to act different. I just played my role,” Heflen said. “I knew some guys would have to step up, but you don’t want to do too much. You want to flow within the system. Some of the shots came to me, and I was able to knock some of them down.”

Millikin kept nipping at IWU’s heels, but could rally no closer than five over the final 14 minutes.

Luke Yoder contributed 18 points and a career-high seven rebounds for the Titans. Cody Mitchell chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Nick Roper scored a career-high nine off the bench.

Noah Livingston beat his season scoring average by 10 with 16 points for Millikin. Demarcus Bond and Cole Laurence added 11 each.

Big Blue freshman guard JT Welch, a high school teammate of Yoder at Central Catholic, had 10 points.

