Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan coach tests COVID positive

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan men’s basketball coach Ron Rose has tested positive for COVID-19 as IWU men’s and women’s games scheduled for Wednesday against Elmhurst have been postponed for COVID related issues.

The Titan men were to take on Elmhurst at Shirk Center, while the women’s team was headed to Elmhurst. Both games have been tentatively rescheduled for Monday.

Rose said he is experiencing no symptoms and added three players and one support staff member have tested positive. The Titans practiced Tuesday afternoon with assistant coach Andy Etheridge in charge.

“I feel fine,” said Rose, who is quarantining at home. “I’m sad we are still dealing with this. It feels like we’re taking a step backward. It’s a difficult time right now with the surge of cases. I’m hoping we can figure out how to maneuver this safely.”

IWU women’s coach Mia Smith said she knows of no positive cases related to her team.

“We’re completely healthy,” she said. “We have one test out and not back yet, but she isn’t showing any symptoms.”

The Titans’ next scheduled games are Saturday against Carthage in Kenosha, Wis. The women’s game is set for 2 p.m. with the men’s contest to follow at approximately 4 p.m.

