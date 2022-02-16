Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan clinches outright CCIW championship

BLOOMINGTON – One goal — but not the only goal — was accomplished by the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team Wednesday at Shirk Center.

The Titans clinched their first outright College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular season championship since 2014 in impressive fashion with a wire-to-wire 78-65 victory over North Central.

“This is a stepping stone to one of the many goals we have. We’ve still got a long way to go,” said senior center Matt Leritz. “Preferably nine more wins. That’s what it takes to get the big one (a national championship).”

Ranked sixth nationally, IWU advanced to 20-4 overall and 13-2 in the CCIW. After Saturday’s regular season finale at Augustana, the Titans will host the semifinals and finals of the CCIW Tournament on Feb. 25 and 26.

“Our guys really wanted to finish it up tonight at home,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “I thought right from the start we were pretty locked in.”

The Titans, who never trailed, bolted out to a 19-9 lead on a Pete Lambesis layup in transition.

North Central (15-9, 10-6) closed within 23-17 on a Matt Helwig 3-pointer. IWU pushed its advantage back to 12 at 37-25 on a Lucas Heflen trey and carried a 41-29 margin into halftime.

“It was just flowing really well. We were really efficient early on,” Lambesis said. “The way we play to our potential is when all five guys are attacking you. You don’t really know how to contain all five guys.”

Leritz canned two 3-pointers in the opening three minutes of the second half, and the Titans lead would not dip below 14 the rest of the way until the final points.

“What a tremendous accomplishment in a year with so many returning players (in the CCIW),” said Rose. “This has been the goal from Coach (Jack) Horenberger passed to Coach (Dennie) Bridges and passed down from there that the CCIW championship is the biggest, the most important one of the season. I’m very proud of this group.”

Leritz paced IWU with 17 points, hitting seven of nine shots. Luke Yoder added 15 points and Lambesis 13. Heflen and Ryan Sroka chipped in eight each off the bench.

CCIW scoring leader Helwig was held six under his season average with 19 points. Blaise Meredith added 13 and Ethan Helwig 12.

Cody Mitchell joined Leritz with nine rebounds as the Titans held a 37-28 margin on the boards.

