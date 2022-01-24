Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan casts aside Carthage for seventh straight win

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team erased a nine-point first half deficit and controlled the second half to overcome Carthage 89-72 Monday in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin action at Tarble Arena.

All five starters scored in double figures for the No. 2-ranked Titans, who won their seventh straight game while improving to 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the CCIW.

Matt Leritz matched a career-high with 28 points, Cory Noe added 15, Cody Mitchell 12, Luke Yoder 11 and Pete Lambesis 10.

Mitchell led the Titans with seven rebounds, while Yoder grabbed six and Lambesis six and three steals.

IWU trailed 29-20 in the opening half but inched ahead 37-36 when Leritz closed the scoring with a trey.

The Titans trailed briefly after halftime at 45-44 before reeling off 11 straight points with Lambesis contributing five.

IWU shot a blistering 62 percent (18 of 29) in the second half and 51 percent overall.

Carthage (8-9, 1-7) received 11 points apiece from Kyle Czereak, Chrishawn Cook and AJ Johnson. The Firebirds launched 37 of their 66 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

