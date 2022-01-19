Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan captures road win at North Park

CHICAGO — The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team has lost games quite similar to Wednesday’s affair at North Park Gymnasium.

In fact, the Titans did just that last season, suffering their only defeat in a truncated 8-1 season to North Park.

Yet IWU was able to escape its nemesis gym with a 63-58 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over the typically persistent Vikings.

“This is kind of the way it is for us at North Park. We have to grind it out,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “I don’t think either team played particularly well. Both teams played hard, but it was not a pretty game.”

The third-ranked Titans improved to 13-2 overall and 6-1 atop the CCIW.

“I thought the second half we played with much more intention and focus,” said Rose. “The second half defense really carried us. That was really the key because offensively we kind of sputtered all night taking care of the ball and shooting the ball.”

IWU faced a 45-43 second half deficit before Luke Yoder followed a 3-pointer with a steal and layup. Baskets from Pete Lambesis and Ryan Sroka pushed the Titans’ lead to 52-45.

North Park (7-8, 3-5) closed within 53-51 on a Jordan Boyd shot with 5:44 left but could not pull even.

Senior guard Cory Noe, returning from a three-game absence due to a COVID-19 quarantine, led Wesleyan with 14 points. Matt Leritz, Lambesis and Cody Mitchell all scored 10 apiece and Yoder had nine.

Leritz also was credited with 10 rebounds and four blocks. Mitchell grabbed eight rebounds as IWU earned a 35-31 edge on the boards. Lambesis had five steals.

Gabe Johnson topped North Park with 15 points.

