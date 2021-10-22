Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan brings confidence into matchup against No. 1-ranked North Central

BLOOMINGTON — Jake Buhe acknowledges North Central is "a great team and we respect them."

However, what Illinois Wesleyan's senior center and his teammates won't do is concede anything before squaring off against the No. 1-ranked NCAA Division III team.

The Titans won't win the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin title and aren't headed to the Division III playoffs. Yet IWU (2-4 overall, 2-3 CCIW) believes it can not only compete with but beat North Central (6-0, 5-0) in a 6 p.m. game Saturday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville.

"Playing one of the best teams in the CCIW is a big game no matter who it is. North Central is at the top right now," said Buhe. "We're not where we want to be, but to get a win under our belt and playing with them definitely will bring a lot of pride to us and build up a lot of confidence with this team."

North Central won the 2019 NCAA Division III title — the first CCIW team to do so since Augustana in 1986 — before last year's tourney was canceled by the pandemic. The Cardinals didn't even play a limited spring schedule like IWU and other league teams.

North Central returns nine defensive starters from its title squad along with six on offense. Three Cardinals defensive starters, all seniors, are Normal Community High School graduates — linebackers Ben Wong and Storm Simmons along with safety Dakota Cremeens — while junior defensive tackle Tyler Rich is from Pontiac.

Wong is North Central's leading tackler with 33, followed by Simmons with 29. Rich paces the Cardinals with 3.5 sacks.

Except for a 20-7 win over Wheaton, North Central has run roughshod over the rest of its opponents. The Cardinals are averaging a Division III-best 57.5 points per game and are No. 2 with 588.2 yards of total offense.

North Central is No. 3 in scoring defense (7.8 ppg) and 12th in total offense (228.5 yards per game).

"They're a good football program and probably deserve their No. 1 ranking, but we have to focus on Illinois Wesleyan," said Titan head coach Norm Eash. "I told them (the IWU players) not to worry about winning the game. We need to win each down. Focus on that and take one play at a time. Execute and perform and the game will take care of itself."

Eash said IWU's offense needs to help out the Titan defense. That means controlling the clock and converting when in the red zone. The Titans did the first last week but scored only two touchdowns in a 14-0 win over Millikin.

"It takes all 11 of us on the field to do great things. In games recently we haven't had all 11 guys," said Buhe. "We've had some slipups here and there. If we're all on the same page, I feel we're unstoppable."

North Central has won 10 straight games against the Titans. Buhe said he still has a "sick feeling" about 2018 when IWU tied up the Cardinals just before halftime. Then North Central ran back the kickoff and scored on the first possession of the second half to down IWU, 38-20.

"They don't do do anything different than other teams," said Buhe. "They line head up against you and try to beat you and be better than you. If we do our jobs we're going to be right there with them."

North Central is the first No. 1-ranked team that IWU has played since 2003 when a D3football.com football poll began. This is also the first time the Titans have played the reigning national champion since 1987 (which was Eash's first season) when Augustana routed IWU, 52-3.

