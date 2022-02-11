Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan battles Wheaton for CCIW supremacy

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams with designs on College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championships could take large steps in that direction Saturday at Shirk Center.

The IWU women, tied with Millikin for first place in the CCIW at 11-2, face Wheaton at 2 p.m. before the No. 9-ranked Titan men face No. 13 Wheaton with plenty of conference and postseason implications.

Ron Rose’s IWU team is 18-4 overall and 11-2 in the CCIW. Wheaton also is 18-4 and 10-3 in league play, including a 67-62 win over the Titans on Dec. 11 in Wheaton.

An IWU win would clinch a share of the conference championship. A triumph by the visitors would pull the Thunder into a tie for first and give Wheaton the tiebreaker for hosting the CCIW Tournament.

“This is pretty common at this stage of the season with three games to go,” Rose said. “They all count the same. That’s what we preach. But the ramifications get bigger.”

Both sides have an All-American candidate in IWU senior center Matt Leritz, who averages 17.9 points and 9.8 rebounds, and Wheaton senior guard Nyameye Adom (21.8 points).

Strong supporting casts also exist. The Titans have senior guard Cory Noe (12.8 points), junior guard Luke Yoder (11.0) and senior forward Pete Lambesis (10.6), while the Thunder also rely on senior guard Tyson Cruikshank (18.3) and senior center Cade Alioth (15.1, 11.3 rebounds).

“They are a veteran group and very talented,” said Rose. “It’s going to be a hard fought game that will most likely come down to the wire. That’s the tradition we’ve come to know in Wesleyan-Wheaton games.”

In the first meeting, the Titans led by eight at halftime but were outscored 39-26 in the second half.

“We didn’t play nearly as crisply in the second half and some of our decision making against a team like Wheaton has to be better,” Rose said. “We hope to learn from some of those decisions good and bad.”

On the final home Saturday of the regular season, IWU will honor seniors Leritz, Noe and Lambesis as well as student assistant Gavin Markgraff.

The Senior Night for Mia Smith’s Titan women will recognize seniors Brooke Lansford, Kaia Bowen and Catie Eck.

IWU is 14-8 overall with Wheaton at 15-7 and 7-6 in the CCIW.

