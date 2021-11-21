Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball triumphs twice in Michigan

The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team completed a weekend sweep in Michigan on Saturday with an 81-72 victory over Calvin in Grand Rapids.

The fourth-ranked Titans advanced to 5-0.

“It was a battle. We were fortunate we got off to a great (17-4) start,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Defensively, the first 10 minutes we were really dialed in.”

Matt Leritz led the way for IWU with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Leritz was 12 of 19 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Cody Mitchell added 15 points and eight rebounds, Luke Yoder 11 points and Cory Noe 10.

"The second half our execution on both sides of the floor was really at a high level," Rose said. "That allowed us to pull away at the end."

The Titans played the weekend without senior starter Pete Lambesis, who has a hairline wrist fracture.

Rose indicated Lambesis would have played if it was critical late season action, but will rest for two to three weeks.

"We're treating it conservatively," said the IWU coach.

IWU-Alma

On Friday in Alma, Mich., the Titans controlled the second half to prevail 91-74 after trailing by two at the break.

"I felt like we were a half step being in every movement they were running. We did not move the basketball like we typically do," Rose said. "The second half we looked like the defense from Saturday (a win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh) and really made the extra pass at the offensive end."

Leritz hit 13 of 21 shots and led the Titans with 28 points. Noe and Yoder added 13 each, while Mitchell and Lucas Heflen chipped in 10 apiece.

Mitchell helped the Titans to a 35-30 rebounding edge with nine boards.

Freshmen Nick Roper grabbed five rebounds off the bench, while Connor Heaton was "a spark on both sides of the ball" in the second half, according to Rose. "When we made a push and took the lead, he was a big part of that."

