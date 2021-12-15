Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams defeat North Central

Senior Pete Lambesis led the way with 15 points as the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team handled North Central, 73-48, Wednesday in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play at Gregory Arena in Naperville.

The fourth-ranked Titans improved to 8-1 and 2-1 in the CCIW.

Wesleyan scored 25 consecutive first-half points to transform a 12-9 deficit into a 34-12 advantage.

Luke Yoder added 13 points, Cory Noe 12 and Matt Leritz 11 for IWU.

Leritz was the top Titan rebounder with seven as Wesleyan outrebounded the Cardinals, 36-28.

North Central shot just 32.7 percent from the field, while IWU connected on 52.7 percent.

Matt Helwig led the Cardinals with 13 points.

IWU women rally

The Titan women trailed by 10 in the first half, but pulled within three at halftime and controlled the second half for a 74-59 win over North Central at Shirk Center.

IWU improved to 5-4 overall and are 3-0 in the CCIW.

Kate Palmer led the Titans with 19 points. Brooke Lansford chipped in 17.

Mallory Powers helped IWU to a 41-30 rebounding margin with 16 boards.

Elle Sutter paced North Central (4-6, 1-1) with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

