BLOOMINGTON – This “European Vacation” is starring Ron Rose and Mia Smith, not Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo.

Both Illinois Wesleyan basketball teams are headed to Europe to play international competition and experience the culture of a foreign country. Rose’s men’s team leaves for Greece on Tuesday, while Smith’s women’s squad departs for Italy on Monday.

Teams are allowed 10 practices before an overseas trip.

“Losing four starters off last year’s team, it couldn’t be better timing to take a trip like this,” said Rose, whose team finished 24-6 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Titans expected the departures of graduated seniors Matt Leritz, Cory Noe and Pete Lambesis. But losing point guard Luke Yoder to the transfer portal and Division I North Dakota State was a surprise.

“We all love Luke. It’s tough to lose him, but we’re rolling with the punches. And this group has something special, too,” said senior forward Cody Mitchell. “A lot of people (Titans) are going to surprise a lot of people, some under the radar guys who haven’t got their opportunity yet.”

The Titans are prepared for lower expectations entering the season, which opens with the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational at Shirk Center. IWU will face Yeshiva on Nov. 12 and either Wisconsin-Stevens Point or Webster on Nov. 13.

“I feel like a lot of people are counting us out,” senior guard Lucas Heflen said. “We’re really excited for what we have and what we have to show. We’re ready to put everything together and have a great year.”

In Greece, the Titans will take on two professional teams and the Greek under 21 national team.

“My goal is always to challenge us,” said Rose. “It doesn’t matter if we go 0-3 or 3-0. It’s an opportunity to get out there and play, see guys in different situations and allow them to show what they’re capable of doing.

"They are highly motivated because there is opportunity. We have a very athletic, talented group that just needs to gain experience. This provides a great springboard — if we do it right — into the school year and season.”

IWU will fly into Thessaloniki and spend the first half of its trip there. The group will visit a monastery, take a day trip to the island of Hydra for a beach day and conclude with three days in Athens.

Women in Italy

Smith is taking a group of 37 (including family members) to Italy.

“We’re looking for a lot of historical aspects — places you only see in magazines and educational books,” Smith said. “It’s an opportunity to grow our team and our families together.”

The Titans posted a 20-9 record and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with three freshmen playing key roles.

“Our goal is to play all 13 players not equally but as close to equal minutes as we possibly can,” said Smith, whose squad will play three games against opponents yet to be determined. “If we’re in a situation we need to pull out a win, we’ll put our best five in.”

Smith is taking a low key approach to practices leading up to the trip.

“I want our kids just to be happy at this point,” she said. “While we want to continue to work hard, as far as critiquing or making changes, we’ve been a little more loose with that.”

The travel party will take a gondola ride in Venice, visit the Colosseum and the Vatican in Rome, go shopping in Milan and make pasta from scratch for their own meals in Florence.

“I want them to have the fullest experience they can possibly get,” said Smith.

NCAA rules prohibit incoming recruits to participate in such trips.