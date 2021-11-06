Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball opens season against Lake Forest

BLOOMINGTON — A season of sky-high expectations for the No. 4-ranked Illinois Wesleyan basketball team begins Sunday with a 3 p.m. game against Lake Forest at Shirk Center.

“We’re excited for the season. We always have high expectations,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Every year is a new journey. We have hard-working guys anxious to get started.”

Picked first in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin preseason poll, the Titans will lean on a core four of accomplished veterans in 6-foot-7 senior Matt Leritz, a second team preseason All-American, 6-4 senior Pete Lambesis, 6-2 senior Cory Noe and 6-0 junior Luke Yoder.

Joining that quartet in the starting give Sunday will be Ryan Sroka, a 6-5 sophomore.

“Ryan always plays hard,” said Rose. “He’s very skilled and he’s getting more comfortable in our style of play. As he gotten more comfortable, the more confident he’s gotten. He can score in different ways.”

Cody Mitchell, a 6-7 junior, was on track to open as a starter before suffering an injury in a recent scrimmage. Rose classified Mitchell as questionable for the Lake Forest game.

Coming off the bench for IWU will be junior Lucas Heflen and sophomore Connor Heaton in the backcourt, freshman Nick Roper and junior Landon Wolfe at forward with sophomore Grant Hardy and freshman Harrison Wilmsen relieving Leritz inside.

The Titans will be without 6-6 sophomore Evan Schneider for two to four weeks because of a shoulder injury.

Lake Forest was 0-8 in a 2021 season in which standout guard Sean Espinosa did not play. A 6-1 senior, Espinosa was a first team all-Midwest Conference pick in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

“They play fast and they have a dynamic guard in Espinosa,” Rose said. “They put the ball in his hands and run a lot of ball screens.”

Johnny Roeser, a 6-4 junior, led the Foresters in scoring (13.5) and rebounding (11.5) last season. Lake Forest was forecast for fourth in the Midwest Conference preseason poll.

