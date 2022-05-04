Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball lands seven-player recruiting class

BLOOMINGTON – With four starters moving on, Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose has playing time available for next season.

Along with the returning Titans, Rose has secured a seven-player recruiting class that will battle for that court time.

“We’re losing three perimeter players and an All-American post player,” Rose said of seniors Matt Leritz, Pete Lambesis and Cory Noe and junior Luke Yoder, who is in the transfer portal.

“We tried to identify guys we thought would fit our culture and our style of play. We feel like we really hit a home run with the type of young men we want in our program moving forward.”

Committing to IWU are El Paso-Gridley’s Asa Smith, Nathan Boldt of Barrington, Karlo Colak of New Trier, Will Shank of Western Reserve Academy (Ohio), Nick Tingley of Feltrim Academy (Florida), David Williams of Peoria Notre Dame and Miles Nash of Brophy Prep in Arizona.

The 6-foot-3 Smith was a Pantagraph All-Area selection after helping EPG to the 2A sectional semifinals by averaging 15.4 points and shooting nearly 80 percent at the free throw line.

“It’s been fun watching his development. He grew up attending our summer basketball camps,” said Rose. “We felt the last couple years he’s grown and become more athletic and developed into a heckuva player. When Asa played, he really made his team better.”

At 6-10, Boldt averaged 7.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for a Barrington that placed fourth in 4A and posted a 29-5 record.

“Nathan is in the mold of big guys we like in his versatility,” Rose said. “He played primarily low post for his high school team. We’ve also seen his ability to handle the ball, pass the ball and step out on the floor. We’re excited to use that versatility at the college level.”

The 6-5 Colak was part of a 30-4 team. Among five Trevians scoring in double figures, Colak averaged 12 points.

“Karlo is a big wing player in the Ryan Sroka mold. He can play multiple positions,” said Rose. “He can really shoot the ball from the perimeter. He’s bouncy and tough. He knows how to play with other good players.”

The 6-4 Shank averaged 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds as a senior at Canterbury High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., before attending prep school.

“He’s left-handed, versatile and can play all three perimeter positions,” Rose said. “He has a real knack for getting to the basket and finishing at the basket. He’s a terrific passer.”

IWU recruited the 6-4 Tingley out of Lincoln-Way Central High School before he headed to Florida for a year of prep school.

“He really used this year to develop both physically and athletically,” said Rose. “He’s a flamethrower. He can really shoot the basketball, and he’s added a lot of pieces to his game in the last year.”

The 6-2 Williams was the floor leader of a Notre Dame squad that finished second to Normal Community in the Big 12 Conference.

“David brings a level of intensity and toughness and leadership,” Rose said. “He played for a very good high school team, and there was no doubt who the leader of that team was. He brings strong ballhandling and court presence. He has a great feel for the game.”

Rose has not seen Nash play in person, but the 6-2 guard comes recommended by former Augustana coach Steve Schafer.

“We’re interested in expanding our recruiting to the West Coast area. The recruiting landscape is changing. More kids are willing to go away to school,” said Rose. “Miles was a three-year starter and captain of one of the best team in Arizona running the point. He played with several Division I players. He distributed it to them in their offense and took pride in the defensive end of the floor.“

Players who spend one year at a prep school after graduating from high school retain four years of eligibility at the college level.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.