Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball casts aside Carroll

BLOOMINGTON – A couple of turnovers at one end and a pair of 3-pointers at the other had quickly sliced a comfortable Illinois Wesleyan halftime lead to three points Saturday at Shirk Center.

“We started the second half sloppy,” senior center Matt Leritz said. “We weren’t ourselves. We were taking bad shots and throwing the ball away.”

Leritz and his teammates did not allow the sluggish stretch to linger.

Luke Yoder and Leritz each scored four as the Titans reeled off the next 10 points and finished off a 63-44 victory over Carroll in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener for both teams.

“We never got the game at the pace we prefer,” said IWU coach Ron Rose, whose second-ranked team improved to 7-0. “It was nice to get that double digit lead, but we couldn’t sustain enough good plays to extend it. Carroll had a lot to do with that. At the same time, we defended consistently.”

The Titans did not take their first lead until 9-8 and pushed out to a 17-12 edge when freshman Nick Roper turned a steal into a fast break assist to Pete Lambesis.

Ryan Sroka’s jumper with one second showing sent Wesleyan into halftime with a 33-22 margin.

“We started very slow. We played down to their level,” said Leritz, who finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. “We have big, strong guys. We had the ability to pound the ball inside and take advantage of mismatches.”

In his first start since returning from a wrist injury, Lambesis helped put the Pioneers (3-4 overall) away but needed persistence to do it.

The senior missed three straight close range shots but grabbed the rebound each time and finally found the bottom of the net with his fourth attempt.

“That’s one of the possessions you had to laugh it off,” Lambesis said. “What matters most is I finished at the end.”

Lambesis matched Leritz with 14 points. Yoder and Cody Mitchell added 10 each.

“We had a distinct size advantage at most positions,” said Rose. “Ryan Sroka had some key rebounds (seven) off the bench.”

IWU shot 45.6 percent from the floor compared to 36 percent for the Pioneers, who were outrebounded 44-24 and secured just three offensive boards.

Trenton Nickel drilled four of Carroll’s five 3-pointers and topped his team with 16 points off the bench.

