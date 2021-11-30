Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan basketball back at home to meet U. of Chicago

BLOOMINGTON – Having not played since Nov. 20, Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose considers the break well-timed.

“It gave us a little extra time to get away over Thanksgiving break, and it was a great opportunity to heal some injured guys,” Rose said. “It was really a great time to catch our breath before we head into a very difficult stretch.”

That stretch begins Wednesday as the No. 2-ranked Titans take on the University of Chicago in a 7 p.m. nonconference game at Shirk Center.

At 5-0, IWU could regain the services of two players for the Maroons.

Starter Pete Lambesis missed the past two games with a wrist injury after averaging 13.0 points over the first three contests.

“We’re easing Pete back into practice,” said Rose. “The decision hasn’t been made whether he will play Wednesday yet. He’s moving in that direction. We’ll wait and see.”

Evan Schneider, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, could see his first action of the season. Schneider has been out with a dislocated shoulder.

“Evan’s recovery has been nothing short of remarkable. He will be available,” Rose said. “He’s nearly full strength. Before he was injured, he was backing up Matt (Leritz) at the five. He’s in the mix to continue to do that.”

Leritz is Wesleyan’s scoring (20.2) and rebounding (9.8) leader in the early going.

Chicago is 4-2 and led by the 14.7 points of 6-2 senior Brandon Beckman and the 13.7 of 6-5 junior Bryce Hopkins.

“Chicago always has smart, tough players who are skilled,” said Rose. “They shoot a lot of threes and have a veteran group that is off to a good start. They are never going to beat themselves, so you have to play a good game.”

