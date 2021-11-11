Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan attracts strong field for Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational

BLOOMINGTON — The quest to bring four of the top Division III men’s basketball programs together for a two-day tournament comes to fruition Friday at Shirk Center with the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational.

“The idea was to make this a first-class event with as many competitive teams as possible,” Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “We’ve certainly achieved that with this inaugural event.”

Saint John’s will face 17th-ranked Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 5 p.m. Friday with No. 4 IWU and Hope meeting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the losers play at 4 p.m. with the championship game at 6 p.m.

The event was hatched after former IWU All-American (on the court and in the classroom) Jack Sikma was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame.

A donation from class of 1960 Wesleyan alumni Greg and Coe Gardner allowed the Titans to offer amenities not usually found at Division III tournaments as well as provide monetary guarantees to teams traveling to the event.

“Greg was Jack’s accounting professor, and they have maintained contact through the years,” Rose said. “Because of that strong relationship, they made this generous gift to put on this tournament. It’s really created an exciting way to start this season.”

Sikma, who played in the NBA with the Seattle SuperSonics and Milwaukee Bucks, will be in attendance.

IWU will honor the basketball program’s 15 Academic All-Americans (including Sikma in 1977) between games on Saturday. Those 15 combined for 25 All-American honors. That is the most of any school at any level (Duke, UCLA, Indiana and Kansas are tied for second at 20).

“It’s a neat opportunity to get some former players here who meant a lot to the program over the years and recognize them for their accomplishment,” Rose said.

IWU’s most recent Academic All-American is current Titan senior Matt Leritz, who scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a season-opening win over Lake Forest.

Hope dropped an exhibition game to Western Michigan, 76-58, and will be opening its regular season Friday.

“We’ve had some incredible games with Hope over the last decade,” Rose said.

Oshkosh is 2-0 after wins over Augustana (90-70) and Concordia, Wis. (96-62). Saint Johns also is 2-0 and has beaten Wisconsin-River Falls (85-67) and Wisconsin-Superior (67-45).

