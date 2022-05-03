Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan All-American Leritz transferring to Division II program

BLOOMINGTON — In what he called a “bittersweet” decision, Illinois Wesleyan All-American forward Matt Leritz will transfer to Bentley University to play his final season of college basketball.

Leritz’s move to the Division II program in Waltham, Mass., comes for both academic and financial reasons.

“I loved every second of playing basketball at Illinois Wesleyan and every second of being a student there,” Leritz said. “I would love to play a fifth year there.

"But because there aren’t graduate programs of any sort and in Division III there are not athletic scholarships, it makes it fairly tough to play a fifth year when you know it’s not counting toward anything. Add the financial part of it, and it really doesn’t make any sense to pay for any of that.”

Leritz earned the Most Outstanding Player award in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, was named the Division III Academic All-American of the Year by the College Sports Information Directors of America and was picked as a first team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

He posted a 3.96 grade point average and graduated Sunday with a major in finance.

“I wish we had a master’s program at Illinois Wesleyan. I’m confident that’s something Matt would have strongly considered,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Since we’re solely an undergraduate institution, I fully support Matt’s decision.”

A 6-foot-7 native of St. Louis, Leritz averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Titans this past season. IWU was ousted in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Despite playing only nine games as a junior because of the pandemic, Leritz scored 1,027 points to rank 43rd on Wesleyan’s career list and is 12th in school history with 598 rebounds.

Leritz has a fifth year of eligibility because of an NCAA ruling that all athletes who were deprived of a full 2020 season by the pandemic receive an extra year.

“Matt is taking advantage of the additional COVID year. Good for him,” said Rose. “Bentley is getting a heckuva player and a great kid.”

Leritz will be on full scholarship at Bentley. The Falcons were 25-2 and advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2021-22.

“I plan on taking an accelerated program. I think I can finish the entire MBA (master’s of business administration) program in about three semesters," he said. "In that case. I’m only paying for one semester. Academically, it was the fit I was looking for.”

Leritz also likes Bentley’s location about 15 minutes from Boston.

“Boston is a great city,” he said. “I wanted to use this opportunity to spread my wings a little bit and experience a new part of the country.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

