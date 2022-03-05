Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan advances with win over Wisconsin-LaCrosse

BLOOMINGTON – Breathing room was hard to come by Saturday at Shirk Center in a tense NCAA Division III Tournament matchup.

Three-pointers in the final 90 seconds from Cody Mitchell and Matt Leritz not only inflated the Illinois Wesleyan lead but brought the boisterous crowd to a full roar.

The No. 7-ranked Titans rode that wave all the way to a 65-56 victory over 14th-ranked Wisconsin-LaCrosse before a gathering of 1,861.

“It says nine points, but that was a one possession game,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Every possession mattered. We anticipated that. It was a hard fought game.”

The 23-5 Titans advance to the sectional round and will face College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival Wheaton on Friday in a semifinal. Wabash and Williams meet in the other semifinal with the winners squaring off on Saturday with a Final Four berth on the line.

LaCrosse bowed out at 21-7.

“It hurts right now,” said Eagles coach Kent Dernbach. “It’s supposed to hurt when it means something.”

IWU was clinging to a 55-53 lead when Mitchell drilled a 3-pointer from just left of the key at the 1:30 mark.

LaCrosse’s Torin Hannah answered with a basket before Leritz ignored an Eagles hand in his face to send home a trey from the right wing for a 61-55 margin with 48 seconds showing.

“There’s no hesitation in my shot, nothing but confidence usually,” Mitchell said. “Me and Leritz hitting those back-to-back threes was awesome. The environment here was crazy. The fans showed out.”

A Luke Yoder deflection caused an Eagles’ turnover at the 26-second mark, and the Titans hit four of six free throws over the final 33 seconds.

The Titans played extended minutes without Leritz, the CCIW Most Outstanding Player and the team’s top scorer and rebounder. Leritz was limited to eight points and five rebounds while playing just 22 minutes because of foul trouble.

“To play that many minutes without him and play as well as we did, I thought our guys showed a lot of heart and battled,” said Rose. “We were really throwing things out and seeing what worked.”

Mitchell scored a team-high 15 points, Yoder added 13 and Cory Noe 10. Pete Lambesis grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds as the battle off the boards ended in a 39-all draw.

Ethan Anderson topped LaCrosse with 17 points.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.