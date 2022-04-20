Watch now: Hayley Earl overcomes hearing impairment to excel for Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Hayley Earl realized as early as kindergarten she faced a challenge.

“I remember very vividly the conversation my parents had with me,” said the Illinois Wesleyan senior softball player. “They showed me videos of when I was younger and the things they had to do to help me hear better.”

While grateful for the assistance family, friends, teachers and coaches have provided to ease her issues with Branchio-oto-renal (BOR) syndrome, Earl has taken the lead in not only dealing with the affliction but rising above it.

“She’s an overcomer and a joyful overcomer,” IWU coach Tiffany Prager said. “When we get any catcher on campus, we tell them they are the quarterback of our team. That requires a great deal of communication. She has displayed that in the best way possible.”

For her accomplishments in the face of adversity, Earl has been named the winner of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s Chris Martin Perseverance Award. Martin served as CCIW commissioner from 2002-19 and dealt with a lifelong hearing disability.

“He went through a very similar physical challenge as I did with the hearing loss,” said Earl. “It’s incredible to be compared to someone like that. I was just stunned. It’s incredible, absolutely amazing.”

BOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that involves the kidneys, ears and neck.

“I was born with extra tubes in my neck that had to be removed with surgery,” Earl said. “I was born legally deaf in my right ear. It’s completely closed off. I never will be able to hear out of it.”

Earl’s kidneys are slightly smaller than normal but are able to function as regular kidneys.

An all-CCIW catcher for the Titans after a stellar high school career at Washington, Earl wore a headset to match her kindergarten teacher so she could follow along.

She also remembers a fifth-grade teacher having all students speak into a microphone when addressing the class so Earl’s hearing problem would not stand out.

“It wasn’t as tough as some people might think,” said Earl. “So many people out there have harder obstacles to overcome than I do. I’m very fortunate. Some people with BOR syndrome are fully deaf and have a lot more traumatic issues. It’s huge to have people growing up be so understanding and be able to accommodate for it.”

Prager was aware of Earl’s condition during the recruiting process.

“She helped us with what she would need, but to be honest she is someone who has really asked for very little,” Prager said. “She could have and we would have adapted. She constantly amazes me and is the epitome of everything you would ever want.”

Earl’s primary challenge on the diamond comes when the IWU dugout is on the first base side with her non-functional right ear facing that direction.

“Our pitching coach signals pitches, but we also have other signs we communicate through her to the entire team, defensive sets or something we want to switch to,” said Prager.

“She will make sure her left ear is toward us when we’re speaking. She has really taken the lead in making sure we’re all on the same page. I’ve got to give her the majority of credit for that. She is awesome.”

Earl also has to adjust when conversing with plate umpires.

After a .268 batting average as a freshman, Earl hit .393 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and .330 in 2021. She currently sports a .382 average with career highs of six home runs and 25 RBIs in just 27 games for the 17-10 Titans.

Earl has struck out just 23 times in 378 career at-bats.

“The way I look back on it is it’s been about growth and learning myself as a player and a person,” said Earl. “I learned certain things I need to think in my mind work better than other things.

"Going into my senior year, I’m continually progressing into finding myself, what I need to do, where I need to be, how I need to approach an at-bat or throw or anything like that. It’s been incredible.”

A marketing major who will graduate in May, Earl’s next stop is the University of Kansas, where she will be a marketing and fan experience graduate assistant. She will pursue a master’s degree in sports management.

“My ultimate goal is to continue working in sports,” she said. “I have grown a real passion for marketing, fan experience, fan engagement and creating that element for athletics, which I absolutely adore.”

Earl has earned a certain adoration from her coach as well.

“It’s pretty amazing to be able to watch her,” said Prager. “She is upper tier in everything she does. She is a role model. She is a leader. She plays the game she loves with a deep passion. You watch her communicate with her teammates and she is exactly that, an inspiration to all.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.