Watch now: Five takeaways from Illinois Wesleyan's win against Millikin

BLOOMINGTON — Millikin women’s basketball coach Olivia Lett knows what’s coming from the Illinois Wesleyan press.

After all, she ran it for Coach Mia Smith in 2012 when the Titans won the Division III national championship.

That knowledge wasn’t of much assistance Wednesday at Shirk Center as the IWU forced 25 Big Blue turnovers in a 73-51 Titans’ win.

“We struggled to handle their press. We knew that would be tough coming in,” Lett said. “I don’t think it’s very easy to prep for that press. Part of what is the difficulty of it is getting into an offense. We struggled with transitioning from a press break to an offense.”

Catie Eck had four of IWU’s 11 steals and the Titans held a 31-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

“We didn’t press them as much in our run and jump last year because I didn’t feel we had the horses to do that,” said Smith. “Now I feel we have the horses to play full court. We stayed true to who we’ve been all year long. No wrinkles, just really good executing.”

Here are four other takeaways from a game that vaulted IWU into first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin at 7-0 while the Big Blue dropped to 7-1.

Palmer fires away

IWU freshman Kate Palmer tossed in four second-half 3-pointers and topped the Titans with 20 points.

“The first half I was a little nervous,” Palmer said. “The second half I kind of relaxed a little and trusted my shot.”

Palmer showed off a quick release on her perimeter shots.

“She was in rhythm, no doubt about that,” said Smith. “You love to see it. You know it’s going in before it even gets to her.”

Little help for Knudsen

CCIW scoring leader Elyce Knudsen finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, but no other Millikin player reached double figures in scoring. Aubrey Staton had nine.

“We stayed in position and played the strongest players they have hard,” Smith said. “Then we were able to help with what we felt were their non-offensive threats.”

Knudsen was credited with six assists but also had seven turnovers.

Freshmen flashes

IWU freshmen Palmer, Lauren Huber (15 points) and Mallory Powers (12) combined for 47 points.

“I think a lot of people underestimated us having so much youth on the floor,” said Smith. “As you can see, they are playing very mature, and we are playing great team basketball.”

First time through

The Titans completed the first round of home-and-home CCIW play without a loss.

“That really motivated us,” Huber said. “We were really excited. Together we put out a good performance. It was a fun game to play.”

Honored guests

For the second straight IWU game at Shirk Center, the visiting coach was a member of a past Wesleyan national championship team.

Elmhurst coach John Baines, whose team lost to the IWU men on Monday, was part of the Titans' 1997 Division III champs.

