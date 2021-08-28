Watch now: Even reverse turns out well as IWU football team ready for opener after Green-White Scrimmage

BLOOMINGTON — Wes Watson wasn't sure what was going to happen when he heard a reverse called during Illinois Wesleyan's annual Green-White Scrimmage on Saturday.

"To be honest that surprised me a little bit. That usually doesn't work too well (in practice)," said the senior wide receiver. "This time everyone got their assignments, Hamid (Bullie) pitched the ball to me clean and I saw a lot of space, and I just followed the lanes they gave me. I didn't have to do much except run."

Watson's 60-yard touchdown sprint was among the highlights for the offense in the controlled scrimmage that served as IWU's final tune-up before next Saturday's 1:30 p.m. season opener against Franklin (Ind.) at Tucci Stadium.

Titan head coach Norm Eash had the No. 1 offense go against the No. 2 defense and No. 1 defense against No. 2 offense.

It was the second straight intrasquad scrimmage for IWU, which was picked third in the CCIW preseason coaches' poll. Last Saturday was supposed to be a scrimmage against Roosevelt, an NAIA team from Chicago. But Roosevelt canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case.

"We have to get some things cleaned up a little bit, but overall I thought game mechanics were really good," said Eash. "We were looking for some players to make some plays. We saw that today on both sides of the ball.

"We have to get in a game situation. It's hard when you try to choreograph a scrimmage, you don't get into a flow. We need to do that in a game and get into our tempo series. We haven't been able to do that."

IWU's No. 1 offense started slow before picking up steam.

Quarterback Sage Shindler completed 9 of 19 attempts for 102 yards. The three-headed tailback combination of Bullie, Anthony Marre and Seth Albin accounted for 151 yards rushing with Marre busting off a 70-yard TD scamper.

The IWU defense, under new coordinator Matt Williamson, played without starting middle linebacker Bo Neidballa, who was hurt in last week's scrimmage. Senior Daniel Gibbons and sophomore Josh Klein took Neidballa's spot.

"I thought we played pretty well under the circumstances," said junior linebacker Fernando Chavez. "We're still trying to find guys in certain positions. We're still growing every day trying to get better. Right now in our base defense we've got to lock down."

Eash said Neidballa suffered a lower-body injury on a non-contact play and it's not known how long he'll be out.

Two freshmen — defensive lineman Josh Hlavacek and cornerback Artist Benjamin — could be starters against Franklin. Another freshman, Matthew Noguez, is vying to serve as the Titans' punter and had several good, hanging boots Saturday.

While the defense has some new faces, the offense returns most of its starters from the spring when IWU went 3-1.

Watson smiled and said he thought the offense "might have lulled" the defense to sleep with its slow start before finding a rhythm.

"I think we've definitely made some progress and we're now on an upward trend," said Watson, who also handled kickoff returns. "I'm excited to see what we're going to do. We've got a lot of guys returning, and it looks like they've all come back stronger, faster and better than the spring. There's a lot we can build on with that."

The scrimmage took about 2½ hours as all players who dressed got a chance to see action.

"Everyone got reps which is what we wanted in our program. We have 140 kids, which is a lot of reps," said Eash. "They deserve it. They've worked hard. This is probably the largest squad I've ever been associated with and probably the most responsive."

