Watch now: Cory Noe grows into key player for Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON – If Cory Noe didn’t already know where he needed to improve as a freshman at Illinois Wesleyan, guarding Brady Rose and Grant Wolfe in practice drove home the point.

“The biggest thing with me has always been defense and getting bigger,” Noe said. “You can still say that’s true to an extent. Guarding those two all winter really helped me.”

That early challenge was accepted by Noe, who is now a senior starter on No. 7-nationally ranked IWU, which takes on Franklin on Friday at 6:45 p.m. in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Shirk Center.

No. 14 Wisconsin-LaCrosse faces Heidelberg in Friday’s 4:15 p.m. opening game. Friday’s survivors square off with a sectional berth on the line Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

IWU coach Ron Rose recruited Noe out of Mahomet-Seymour High School. Yet Rose knew of him much earlier. Noe’s youth teams opposed teams that featured Rose’s son Ryan as far back as third grade.

“Cory has always been a really competitive young man and it shows today,” said Rose. “We always loved Cory’s game. Cory is a hooper. He has game. He has a great feel.

"But the reality is when he got here as a freshman he just wasn’t strong enough and he had to improve defensively. What you love about Cory is he takes all the coaching and absorbs it and he works. He’s in the gym a lot on his own.”

Noe has helped the Titans compile a 21-5 record with 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game to earn second team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors. He is a 46 percent shooter from the floor and sits at 85 percent at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-2 guard started 10 games over his first three seasons but has been among the first five in all 23 games for which he was available this season.

“Cory committed to the weight room, and every year he’s gotten better,” Rose said. “Kids that love to play and are willing to take coaching get better. He’s the perfect example of that.”

Noe has navigated IWU with classmates Pete Lambesis, Matt Leritz and Gavin Markgraff. Lambesis and Leritz are fellow starters. Markgraff serves as a student assistant after his playing days were cut short by injury.

“I couldn’t ask for three better guys to go through college with,” said Noe, an accounting major who has a job waiting with Bloomington accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen after graduation. “We’re with each other so much with basketball and in the dorms, it’s been a really fun experience. It’s been a blessing.”

Noe and the Titans will try to rebound from a semifinal loss to North Central in the CCIW Tournament last week.

“We didn’t have a great game last week, but everyone is zero and zero now,” Noe said. “We’ll play as hard as we can and execute as well as we can. Hopefully we can make a run.”

IWU will face a 14-15 Franklin squad that earned its NCAA berth by winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Grizzlies hoist 41 percent of their shots from 3-point range and are led by the 15.0 points and 9.1 rebounds of 6-5 senior Matt Krause.

“They’re playing exceptionally well. Having won their conference tournament, they are just playing loose and shooting a lot of threes,” said Rose. “They put five guys on the floor who can all shoot.”

LaCrosse takes a 20-6 record into its game with Heidelberg (18-7).

