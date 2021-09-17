Watch now: Conor Murphy, Illinois Wesleyan football try to make up for opening loss

BLOOMINGTON — Conor Murphy is getting used to playing different spots on Illinois Wesleyan's defensive line.

What the Titan senior will never become comfortable with is dropping the season opener.

"Losing your first game is kind of a humbling thing," said Murphy.

IWU lost its fourth straight season opener two weeks ago when Franklin (Ind.) stormed back from a 14-0 deficit after seven minutes to take a 35-21 victory at Tucci Stadium.

The Titans have posted a winning record the last three years after the opening defeat. However, IWU's goals are much bigger than that as the Titans begin College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Carroll at Waukesha, Wis.

"It's been a long two weeks," said IWU head coach Norm Eash after his squad had a bye week. "You do have to move forward, but I tell the players never to forget. The only way we get well is to take on the next opponent."

The Titans still have winning the CCIW as their goal. IWU, which was picked third in the league's preseason coaches' poll, hasn't lost to Carroll since 2016 when the Pioneers reentered the CCIW after a 25-year absence.

Carroll had the exact opposite of an opener than the Titans last Saturday in Lisle. The Pioneers trailed 14-0 after the first quarter before recovering for a 35-24 victory against Benedictine.

Murphy and the Titans defense will try to limit the big plays against Carroll, something IWU failed to do against Franklin.

After playing last season at defensive end, Murphy was moved inside to make up for the loss of graduated All-American Mike Murphy (no relation). However, Conor Murphy was forced back outside for the opener when freshman defensive end Josh Hlavacek missed the game because of COVID-19 quarantine due to contact tracing.

Murphy responded with 10 tackles, half a sack and three quarterback hurries.

"Personally, I'm more comfortable outside because I've played my entire high school (Metea Valley in Aurora) and college career there, but I'm actually really getting to enjoy playing on the inside," he said. "Mike Murphy was someone who was amazing for this team. I saw what he was able to do for this team on the defensive line that I can now follow up with."

Eash is glad Murphy will be able to contribute at defensive tackle against Carroll.

"Conor is playing really well inside and we needed him inside," said Eash. "It kind of threw off our defensive line a little bit."

Stopping big plays will be key for IWU. Three of Franklin's touchdowns came on plays of 33 or more yards, while the Grizzlies also had completions of 53 and 49 yards.

IWU will be without senior cornerback Tyler Maple, who suffered a hand injury in practice.

"We didn't necessarily give up a ton of yards (354 overall) driving down the field," said Murphy. "A lot of the big plays were over the top or where they would rip off 30, 40, 60 yards. Keying on those and stopping teams' big play potential is going to be key for us. We know we're one of the top defenses in the CCIW."

Eash said the defense also has to eliminate mental mistakes. The Titans were flagged for two unsportsmanlike conduct and two offside penalties in the third quarter that helped break a 21-all halftime tie.

Carroll is under a new head coach in Mike Budziszewski, a former Millikin offensive coordinator. Quarterback Michael Johnson, one of only two seniors on offense, threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns against Benedictine.

While Carroll has at least five freshmen starting on offense, its defense has seven returning starters and allowed 475 yards against Benedictine. IWU amassed 490 yards in the opener.

"You always improve from the first to second game. The big thing is we have to discipline our disappointment," said Eash. "We know we're a good football team and probably let an opportunity slip through our fingers. We can't do anything about it. You don't forget about it and use it as motivation for the next game."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.