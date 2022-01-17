Watch now: Cody Mitchell's key sequence lifts Illinois Wesleyan past Elmhurst

BLOOMINGTON – For an Illinois Wesleyan basketball team desperate for scoring contributions from someone other than Luke Yoder and Matt Leritz, sophomore Ryan Sroka made a second-half impact Monday at Shirk Center.

And then junior Cody Mitchell made a huge, game-altering impact.

Mitchell’s offensive rebound of a missed free throw and the resulting two made foul shots snapped a tie with 35 seconds remaining, and third-ranked IWU closed out an 80-76 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory over No. 13 Elmhurst.

“That’s how championships are won,” Titans coach Ron Rose said of Mitchell. “In games like this, not everything is going to go your way. Sometimes it’s those hustle plays that make the difference.

"Cody’s hustle play on the boards was the difference. If he doesn’t get that offensive rebound, they are coming down to take the lead.”

IWU, which trailed by 10 points midway through the second half, moved to 12-2 overall and 5-1 atop the CCIW.

“That was a lot of heart, a lot of guts,” said Rose. “Elmhurst was really taking the fight to us. We got a few stops in a row, and we started taking care of the basketball.”

Dynamic Elmhurst senior guard Jake Rhode canned 8 of 14 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points. But the Titans denied Rhode twice down the stretch.

Pete Lambesis stripped Rhode of the ball and Rhode was called for an intentional foul after grabbing Lambesis to prevent an uncontested layup.

Yoder took the two free throws for the intentional foul but missed both. Lambesis then misfired on the front end of a one-and-bonus, but Mitchell snared the rebound.

“I can’t give away any trade secrets, but every free throw I’m trying to do what I can for the team,” Mitchell said. “Rebounding is one of my biggest roles. I knew if it came off the rim, I was going to try to get it. Luckily, it bounced my way.”

Mitchell did not allow the misses of Yoder and Lambesis to rattle him while knocking down the go-ahead free throws.

“That’s the epitome of our team, next man up mentality,” said Mitchell, who also connected on a key jumper with 3:19 remaining to cut the Elmhurst lead to one. “You’ve got to forget the last play. That’s been our team all season.”

With a two-point lead and Rhode still on the floor, the Titans were hardly safe.

After Rhode dribbled the clock under 10 seconds, Leritz and Lambesis doubled the dangerous senior off a screen. Rhode was forced to pass to Bryce Drews. Yoder stepped out to get a hand on Drews’ 3-point try, which fell well short.

Leritz secured the rebound and nailed two free throws at the five-second mark for the final margin.

The Bluejays, who were playing their first game since Dec. 30 because of COVID-related postponements, slipped to 11-3 and 3-2 in the CCIW.

“Jake played great. Luke and Leritz played awesome on their end,” said Elmhurst coach John Baines, a member of IWU’s 1997 national championship team. “I thought they just made a couple plays down the stretch. We had good tempo going the second half, and they got a couple back doors on us that ate into our lead. That kind of hurt us.”

Yoder and Leritz scored a matching 27 points. Leritz registered Wesleyan’s first 10 points, and Yoder was crucial to the Titans surviving the first half with a two-point edge as Leritz and Mitchell both missed minutes with foul trouble.

“It was an awesome game, super physical,” said Yoder, who was 9 of 11 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. “My shots were falling and we were competing. They were chirping a little bit, and we were chirping. That got us competing a little more.”

With Rhode and Wesley Hooker combining for 12 of Elmhurst’s 14 3-pointers, the Bluejays enjoyed a 58-48 advantage after a Rhode trey.

“His range is limitless and he’s so shifty with the basketball. He’s a terrific player,” Rose said of Rhode. “We’ve been guarding him for six years, and I hope they don’t give him another COVID year. We haven’t figured him out yet.”

The Titans clawed back with Sroka scoring 11 of his 16 points in the second half. Yoder’s three-point play brought IWU within 61-60, but the Bluejays pushed back out to 71-66 on another Rhode three.

Wesleyan seized a 74-73 lead with 1:59 to play on two Leritz free throws. Hooker’s 3-pointer at the 1:33 mark accounted for Elmhurst’s final points.

The Titans established two season highs that somewhat canceled each other out. IWU shot a sizzling 64.4 percent from the floor but committed 23 turnovers. None of those turnovers came in the final 4:40.

Elmhurst had nine fewer turnovers and 19 more shot attempts.

Hooker supported Rhode with 20 points. Leritz’s game-high 10 rebounds helped IWU to a 35-30 margin on the boards.

Wesleyan now faces four consecutive road games beginning with a Wednesday matchup at North Park.

The Titans’ good news is starting guard and second leading scorer Cory Noe is cleared to return for that game after missing the past three contests while in COVID quarantine.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

