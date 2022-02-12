Watch now: Catie Eck sparks Illinois Wesleyan women past Wheaton

BLOOMINGTON — Senior Catie Eck tossed in five 3-pointers on her way to 21 points as the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team cruised past Wheaton 81-54 Saturday at Shirk Center.

The Titans advanced to 15-9 overall and 12-2 in the CCIW on Senior Day, while Wheaton slipped to 15-8 and 7-7 in league play.

"I was most pleased with our intensity and approach on defense," IWU coach Mia Smith said. "We were able to do what we wanted to do defensively."

The Titans committed just 11 turnovers, half as many as the Thunder.

Katelyn Heller added 16 points, Brooke Lansford 11 and Lauren Huber 10 for the winners.

IWU led 19-12 after one quarter when Lansford swished a 35-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.

That advantage grew to 42-24 entering halftime with Eck scoring 14 points and connecting on 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

"What a big day to show up on," Smith said of Eck.

