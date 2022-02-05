 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Watch now: Brooke Lansford carries Illinois Wesleyan women past Carthage

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Brooke Lansford was just happy to be back on the basketball court Saturday at Shirk Center.

Lansford made her Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball teammates extremely happy with a career-high 32 points as the Titans held off Carthage for a 58-52 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory.

"We haven't played in such a long time (Jan. 26) I was just having a lot of fun being out there playing again," said Lansford. 

The Titans improved to 13-7 overall and remain tied with Millikin for first place in the CCIW at 10-1.

Lansford scored 19 points as IWU led 37-21 at the half.

Carthage (10-11, 5-8) fought back in the second half and trailed just 50-47 when IWU's Lauren Huber grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Lansford, who nailed a key 3-pointer with 2:00 remaining.

"I never thought I would see another Kendall Sosa-like performance, and I think that was very Kendall Sosa-like," Wesleyan coach Mia Smith said of her former All-American. "The word that resonates in my mind is heroic. She willed herself and our team to that victory."

Lansford was 12 of 18 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

"I thought she did a great job of reading what the defense was giving her," said Smith. "She's a heady player, a smart player. Floaters, 3-pointers, step backs, she had it all going today."

No other Titan scored in double figures as Huber had nine. Huber, Catie Eck and Mallory Powers helped IWU to a 41-39 rebounding edge with seven boards apiece.

Addison Ebeling topped the Firebirds with 18 points. Kelsey Coshun chipped in 10.

"They are a really good 3-point shooting team and getting to the line," Lansford said. "They made some runs, but ultimately grabbing rebounds and making plays down the stretch allowed us to get a win. At this point in the season, any way you can get a win is what we want."

IWU and Millikin play for first place in the CCIW on Monday in a 7 p.m. start in Decatur.

Brooke Lansford, 21-22

Lansford

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What to expect in Bears mock draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News