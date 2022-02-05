Watch now: Brooke Lansford carries Illinois Wesleyan women past Carthage

BLOOMINGTON — Brooke Lansford was just happy to be back on the basketball court Saturday at Shirk Center.
Lansford made her Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball teammates extremely happy with a career-high 32 points as the Titans held off Carthage for a 58-52 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory.
"We haven't played in such a long time (Jan. 26) I was just having a lot of fun being out there playing again," said Lansford.
The Titans improved to 13-7 overall and remain tied with Millikin for first place in the CCIW at 10-1.
Lansford scored 19 points as IWU led 37-21 at the half.
Huge offensive rebound by @LaurenH58469625 and a clutch 3 by @blbrookie25. #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/BMWHWPRdTN— Bob Quillman (@IWUhoopscom) February 6, 2022
Carthage (10-11, 5-8) fought back in the second half and trailed just 50-47 when IWU's Lauren Huber grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Lansford, who nailed a key 3-pointer with 2:00 remaining.
"I never thought I would see another Kendall Sosa-like performance, and I think that was very Kendall Sosa-like," Wesleyan coach Mia Smith said of her former All-American. "The word that resonates in my mind is heroic. She willed herself and our team to that victory."
Lansford was 12 of 18 from the field and 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
"I thought she did a great job of reading what the defense was giving her," said Smith. "She's a heady player, a smart player. Floaters, 3-pointers, step backs, she had it all going today."
No other Titan scored in double figures as Huber had nine. Huber, Catie Eck and Mallory Powers helped IWU to a 41-39 rebounding edge with seven boards apiece.
Addison Ebeling topped the Firebirds with 18 points. Kelsey Coshun chipped in 10.
"They are a really good 3-point shooting team and getting to the line," Lansford said. "They made some runs, but ultimately grabbing rebounds and making plays down the stretch allowed us to get a win. At this point in the season, any way you can get a win is what we want."
IWU and Millikin play for first place in the CCIW on Monday in a 7 p.m. start in Decatur.
