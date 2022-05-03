Watch now: Augustana rallies in ninth inning to hand Illinois Wesleyan a CCIW baseball defeat

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan baseball coach Dennis Martel had just brought his right and center fielders in and was about to do the same with left fielder Evan Ranneklev.

“Then boom, and the pitch was made,” lamented Martel.

Ranneklev stumbled slightly while coming in for Alec McGinnis’ line drive and the ball rolled past him for a triple that drove in the tying run in the ninth inning Monday at Jack Horenberger Field.

McGinnis then brought home the go-ahead run on a safety squeeze bunt from Zachary Vrbancic, and Augustana pulled out a 4-3 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over IWU.

“That’s on me. I’m going to wear that one,” Martel said. “We had been in a no doubles defense. I got the center fielder and right fielder, and I’m looking out to left field trying to bring him in 10-15 feet. I’m mad at myself. If I signal earlier, he could have caught it chest high.”

McGinnis, a sophomore product of Normal West High School, was hopeful when he saw his liner headed toward Ranneklev.

“I was a little nervous at first. But I saw him slip, and I was pretty confident it was getting down,” said McGinnis. “I thought maybe I got a little too much of it, and he was going to get it. But I got a little topspin on it and it got down.”

McGinnis then sprinted home as Vrbancic’s bunt died between IWU catcher Jared Mutter and pitcher Evan Hill, who tried to shovel the ball toward home as McGinnis slid in safely.

“My adrenaline was going,” McGinnis said. “I saw the third baseman creeping in so I was getting off further and further. As soon as I saw it down, I was getting in there.”

Augustana moved to 25-9 overall and 9-6 in the CCIW, while the Titans dropped to 16-17 and 7-8 in league play.

Here are six other takeaways from Monday’s action.

Sammer shines

Nathaniel Sammer, a junior from LeRoy, allowed one run over five innings as Augustana's starter. He struck out two and walked one.

“He pitched great. I tried to recruit him. I thought he was really good,” said Martel. “Kudos to him. He kept them right in the game the whole night. He went pitch for pitch with our guy.”

Titan freshmen come through

IWU also got a fine performance from its starter as freshman Lukas Wenz covered 5⅓ innings. The right-hander gave up four hits and two earned runs while walking one and fanning two.

Wenz’s longest previous outing was 3⅓ innings.

“We were thinking maybe two or three innings. To get five-plus was a bonus,” Martel said. “We stretched him out.”

Another freshman, Brady Hartman, relieved Wenz and was charged with one earned run over three innings.

“Brady did a great job,” said Martel.

Mutter matters

Mutter’s two-out single in the seventh gave the Titans a 3-2 lead.

Dom Dilello walked and scored when Jalen Ping’s fly ball to deep right field was mishandled on the warning track. Mutter’s hit to right drove in Ping.

Injury woes

IWU is trying to trudge onward with its five top pitchers out for various reasons and its shortstop and third baseman also on the shelf.

“We’re on fumes,” Martel said of his pitching staff. “There’s been a dark cloud over us for five years. It’s got to get off us.”

Slow start

The first batter of the game, Augustana leadoff man Jacob Barker, saw 12 pitches before reaching on an infield single.

IWU third baseman Jimmy Gurgone made a spectacular diving grab to keep Barker’s hit from going down the line for extra bases but could not throw Barker out at first.

I’m warning you

Augustana coach Greg Wallace got on the bad side of plate umpire Allen Jones quickly.

After Wallace protested a strike call to fourth place hitter Kyle Campbell from the third base coaching box, Jones got out his notepad to document a first-inning warning.

