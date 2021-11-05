Watch now: Anthony Marre, Illinois Wesleyan seek to run past No. 6 Wheaton

BLOOMINGTON — Anthony Marre's 243-yard rushing effort last week against North Park, including a 91-yard touchdown scamper, is a day he'll never forget.

He's now in the Illinois Wesleyan record book at No. 3 for single-game rushing, total offense (315 yards) and longest run from scrimmage. That earned Marre the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week honors.

However, the Titans' senior halfback believes something else could top all of that — beating No. 6-ranked Wheaton on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCully Stadium.

"That would be 10 times better than what I did in the previous game," said Marre. "This would make the season for us. I think we're up to the challenge."

IWU (3-5 overall, 3-4 CCIW) knows it can spoil a lot of things for Wheaton (7-1, 6-1), whose only loss was a 20-7 decision to No. 1 North Central in Week 3. The Thunder can't afford another defeat if they want to make the NCAA Division III Tournament and still could tie for the CCIW title if Washington (Mo.) knocks off North Central on Saturday in St. Louis.

The Titans haven't won consecutive games all season. But they point to the first half at North Central two weeks ago — when Marre's 19-yard TD run late in the first half cut the Cardinals' lead to 13-7 — as proof they can play with the elite teams.

"We learned in the North Central game we can go toe to toe with anybody in the first half. We also learned we have to play four quarters," said IWU head coach Norm Eash, as North Central was unstoppable in the second half while winning 55-7.

"It's going to be that type of game again. It's going to be a physical, high intensity game. We're playing one of best defenses in the country and league."

Marre stepped up against North Park after starter Hamid Bullie was lost with a lower body injury the previous week. Marre has waited patiently the last three years behind Bullie, seeing spot duty.

"It's not really frustrating at all, to be honest. We're all family, really," said Marre. "I take the opportunities when they come and make the most of them. I also enjoy seeing everyone succeed. At the end of the day stats are great and all, but getting a win in the win column is the top priority."

To do that against Wheaton, the Titans will have to solve the Thunder's defensive front led by tackle Dallas McRae, the 2019 CCIW Defensive Player of the Year.

Wheaton ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing defense, allowing 42.3 yards per game. Overall, the Thunder is No. 13 in the country in total defense (234.8 ypg).

Wheaton's offense isn't a slouch, either. The Thunder average 45.9 points and are led by Giovanni Weeks' CCIW-leading 910 yards rushing. Veteran quarterback Luke Anthony, who transferred from Dayton, has completed 60% of his passes for 1,650 yards and 14 TDs.

It will be another test for an IWU defense which starts four freshmen, including free safety Sam Schott.

"I've gotten more used to it," said the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Schott, who became a starter in the second game. "In high school I was bigger than most of the guys I guarded or tackled. Now they're all just as big as me and the game is a lot faster."

Schott believes the Titan defense ran out of gas in the second half against North Central and knows that can't happen again.

"I've learned to just stop thinking and you've got to go play," said Schott. "As soon as you think, you're beat. You have to be quick on your feet and ready to react whatever happens."

Eash is excited about the potential of Schott and the other freshmen. That includes the junior varsity squad which just completed a 6-0 campaign.

"He's going to be a monster as he gets older," said Eash of Schott, who is from West Lafayette, Ind. "He's going to get bigger and stronger. He's getting valuable experience right now which is unbelievable."

