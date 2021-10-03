Watch now: Albin's touchdown kickoff return sparks Illinois Wesleyan to first win of season in a rout

BLOOMINGTON — Seth Albin said he last returned a kickoff for a touchdown as a sophomore at Oak Forest High School.

"It's been a while," he smiled.

When Albin took Saturday's opening kickoff on the 10-yard line, it took him 18 seconds to change the entire mood of Illinois Wesleyan's football team.

Albin's 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown set the tone as the Titans seemed to take out their frustrations for the next couple hours. IWU excelled on offense, defense and special teams in rolling past Elmhurst, 52-3, to earn its first victory of the season before a homecoming crowd at Tucci Stadium.

"It was completely perfect for the whole set up of the game," said Albin, a sophomore. "It was definitely a momentum builder. It was awesome."

Albin also added two touchdown runs as the Titans were able to forget all about their first 0-3 start since 1988 while improving to 1-2 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"We were looking for a game to explode," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "We talked about swagger all week and playing with emotion and who was going to get us started. Our kickoff return team got us started, no doubt about it.

"Credit to those guys for giving Seth Albin a crease. He's a powerful, quick runner, and he did the rest. It was great to get off to a fast start."

IWU made several changes on defense, inserting three freshmen — hybrid linebacker Frank Roti, free safety Sam Schott and cornerback Michael Alvarado — into the starting lineup along with junior tackle Nick Deaner and sophomore strong safety Connor Nigro. Senior Tyler Maple returned at cornerback after missing two games following hand surgery.

Senior linebacker Skyler Metzger also started in place of injured Fernando Chavez (elbow) and responded with a career-high 14 tackles. IWU held Elmhurst to 104 yards of total offense thanks to eight sacks, more than double the season total in the first three games.

The Bluejays (0-4, 0-3), who are coached by former IWU defensive coordinator Jeff McDonald, only got in the red zone once and settled for a field goal.

"For us the big thing was being assignment sound and just playing hard with heart and emotion," said IWU junior defensive tackle Conor Murphy. "Guys were coming in and filling on tackles. A lot of guys stepped up in a big way. They just wanted it more than we did in the past weeks."

After Albin's kickoff return, IWU's defense immediately got a three-and-out. The Titans then drove 57 yards in eight plays, capped by Hamid Bullie's 19-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

Sandro Quintannilla's 24-yard field goal got Elmhurst within 14-3 before IWU put the game out of reach before halftime.

Albin scored on a 2-yard run to begin the second quarter. After a shanked Elmhurst punt, IWU halfback Anthony Marre took a handoff and threw a pass to quarterback Sage Shindler for a 34-yard TD.

IWU's Andrew Stange drilled a 44-yard field goal to end the half as the Titans sprinted to the locker room with a 31-3 lead.

"The whole mode of this week was to have fun and have fun with each other and be teammates with each other, more unity and we're all together," said Albin. "The start of the season was rough, but we've all come together and showed here we are the real deal in the CCIW."

IWU's three-halfback tandem all delivered in the third quarter. Bullie busted outside for a 52-yard scamper into the end zone, followed by Marre going up the middle for a 22-yard TD run. Albin then found daylight down the left sideline in front of Elmhurst's bench for a 68-yard TD scamper and 52-3 lead.

"The kids need to feel how it is to play Titan football," said Eash. "Our defense got off the field and our offense made some plays. Everything was to the point where we were playing not to make a mistake instead of just playing relaxed. We talked about that on the sidelines today, too, now you can play relaxed, execute and not press so much."

IWU ran for 190 yards and threw for 232. Albin gained 94 yards on five carries while Bullie supplied 85 yards on 12 carries. Shindler was 11 of 14 for 149 yards with one interception.

The Titans figure to face a tougher test on the road next Saturday. IWU travels to St. Louis to meet Washington University (2-1 before a Saturday night game against Wheaton).

"The energy right now is as high as it's been all season with camp and the first game, (a 35-21 loss to Franklin) which was a punch in the mouth," said Murphy. "I think a lot of guys are going to look at this as what we can do and who we are, and lets go and lets ride."

