Watch now: AJ Lust, Illinois Wesleyan offensive line eager to face WashU defense

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's offense made it look simple with several quick-scoring drives last week against Elmhurst. AJ Lust knows it probably won't be quite that easy Saturday.

Still, the IWU senior offensive tackle and captain is eager the challenge of a veteran Washington (Mo.) defense presents in Saturday's 1 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against the Bears at Francis Olympic Field in St. Louis.

"Last week we got to show who we were and show out," said Lust about a 52-3 victory that snapped a season-opening three-game losing streak. "Their (Washington's) defensive line has a lot of quickness on the outside, but they also have some power. We're looking forward to it."

WashU (2-2 overall, 2-1 CCIW), which is coming off a 40-10 loss to Wheaton, will start nine seniors or graduate students on defense.

IWU's offensive line is all seniors and they've helped the Titans average 172.5 yards rushing per game. So it will be experience against experience.

Lust led the charge against Elmhurst that helped the Titans' three-headed tailback group of Hamid Bullie, Seth Albin and Anthony Marre break loose for 203 rushing yards.

"He had a great game. He had six stickers or awards, three key blocks and three knockdowns," said East of the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Lust, a Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin graduate. "It was probably his best game of the year. We go into games expecting to run the football and we've done that in three of the four games."

Eash was eager for his team to have a "breakout" game and go 1-0 in what he termed "a new" season." Winning on the road is the next hurdle after the Titans dropped their first two road games at Carroll (34-33) and Carthage (62-35).

IWU (1-3, 1-2) stuck with the same practice routine it began last week.

"Coach Eash worked mainly to having more fun at practice. That seemed to spark something defensively," said Lust, who also is in his fourth year as IWU's long snapper.

"They played harder against us (in practice), and we were fighting back to make sure we were staying ahead. We were competing and having fun. We did some fun things at the end of practice and there was just more energy behind everything."

IWU revamped its secondary against Elmhurst after getting beat on several long passes in the first three games.

Freshman Michael Alvardo was inserted at cornerback, while freshman Sam Schott took over at free safety and sophomore Connor Nigro at strong safety.

Senior Tyler Maple also returned after missing two games following hand surgery.

WashU's passing game will test the Titans more than Elmhurst. Bears quarterback Matt Rush has completed 90 of 142 attempts for 1,028 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rush's top three receivers are Cole Okmin (22 receptions, 238 yards, 3 TDs), Collin Hoyhtya (14-243-3) and tight end Sam Fenske (13-119-1).

"It's amazing when people all do their job and are assignment sound how a defense will function," said Eash. "We did that (against Elmhurst) for the first time. Our secondary is getting better. The young kids are playing well."

