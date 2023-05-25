Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON – Even if it makes Ron Rose feel a bit old, the Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach is more than happy to add University High School standout Mason Funk to his program.

“Mason is the first player I’ll coach who I also coached his father,” Rose said. “Matt Funk was a senior captain on my first Normal Community team.”

Mason Funk is joined in IWU’s recruiting class by Lyons Township point guard Jackson Niego, combo guard Ofri Kauf of John Paul II High School in Allen, Texas, shooting guard Dylan Schmidt of Johnsburg and forward Brady Kuehl of Parkway West High School in Ballwin, Missouri.

“We really wanted to get more skilled. We wanted to enhance our ability to dribble, pass, shoot,” Rose said. “We feel like with these five that is really a strength of all of them.”

At 6-foot-5, Mason Funk was a first team Class 2A all-state selection after averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals as a senior.

“If you watched Mason from early in the season to late in the season, he really grew as a player and as a competitor,” said Rose. “He can do a lot of things on the floor. He’s 6-5 with long arms and has great defensive instincts. We think he can be one of those mismatches at our level because of his size and skill set.”

The 6-foot Niego will be the fourth brother in his family to play college basketball.

“Jackson is a true point guard. He has dynamic leadership abilities,” Rose said. “He brings just a wealth of basketball experience. He can create, get to the paint and he’s equally adept at delivering the ball to teammates or scoring.”

The IWU coach believes the addition of Niego, the return of point guard Luke Yoder after a year at North Dakota State and the presence of David Williams will allow him to play returning starter Hakim Williams more off the ball in the coming season.

The 6-7 Kuehl has a family tradition of success with the Titans. His father Steve played at IWU from 1989-93 and ranks 14th on the school’s career scoring list. His uncle Jeff Kuehl was a Titan from 1986-90 and is 11th in all-time scoring.

Also, Brady’s older sister Carly is member of the Wesleyan volleyball team.

“Brady is a combination of his dad and his uncle. He’s athletic, plays really hard, he’s a tough kid and he has the ability to go inside and out,” said Rose. “He’s very smart, understands the game and is an excellent rebounder. He’s a young man who will help your team win.”

The 6-4 Schmidt averaged 21.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a senior.

“Dylan is a long, athletic wing who can really score, and he can do it in a variety of ways,” Rose said. “He can shoot the three, but he really excels at getting to the basket. He’s just starting to come into his own as a player. He will be a top level athlete in the CCIW (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin).”

At 6-1, Kauf averaged 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds this past season.

“He comes from a very successful high school. He won the state championship as a junior and was runner-up as a senior,” said Rose. “He’s a true combo guard. He shoots the ball exceptionally well from deep. He has the ballhandling skills and quickness to be a point guard but has the scoring ability to play off the ball.”

Rose said he may add another player to the recruiting class.

