Trey Bazzell's 3-pointers spark Illinois Wesleyan past Millikin

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois Wesleyan basketball team is suddenly suffering from 3-point inaccuracy syndrome.

Fortunately for the Titans, sophomore Trey Bazzell proved immune Wednesday at Shirk Center.

Dating back to Saturday’s loss at Carthage, IWU had hit just two of its last 33 shots from beyond the arc before Bazzell’s two second-half 3-pointers sparked the Titans to a 73-68 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin win over Millikin.

Bazzell turned his first trey into a four-point play that lifted IWU into a 49-all tie when he was fouled on his way up to shoot.

“I guess it helps to have taken a lot of tough shots in high school,” said Bazzell, a Prairie Central product. “I really don’t know how it went in. I was able to somehow get it off clean, and it looked good as soon as it left my hand. That was a big energy play for us.”

“I ran straight up to him ‘that’s how you impact a game off the bench,’ ” senior Cody Mitchell said. “That was a huge play for us. His other three in the corner was a huge play for us. Kudos to Trey coming in and knocking down shots. That’s his role.”

Bazzell’s second 3-pointer with 4:24 to play handed Wesleyan a 63-54 advantage.

“He’s coming. Trey is getting more comfortable, getting in better shape and getting in better rhythm,” said IWU coach Ron Rose. “He’s got a beautiful shot, and it was good to see it go in tonight.”

Millikin pulled within 63-60 on two straight 3-pointers from Central Catholic graduate JT Welch, but the Titans held on for their 13th consecutive win over the Big Blue to improve to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the CCIW.

Long range slump

The Titans were 1 of 19 from 3-point range in last Saturday’s loss to Carthage and were 1 of 14 on Wednesday until Bazzell broke the seal.

IWU still finished at 3 of 18 on 3-point tries for a woeful 10.8 percent over the last two games.

“I thought we had a quick trigger at times,” said Rose. “We really wanted to get the ball inside and collapse the defense. I didn’t think we were patient enough to take advantage of our size inside.”

“You’re going to go through that in every season,” Mitchell said. “We had some of the best shooters I’ve ever seen last year, and we went through our cold stretches. That's the ups and downs of a basketball season. We’re working through it. I’m just glad we could get back in the win column.”

Mitchell cleans the glass

Other than Bazzell’s 3-pointers, the biggest Wesleyan basket was likely Mitchell’s rebound bucket with 1:15 remaining that presented the Titans with a 68-62 lead.

Mitchell finished with 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

“We have several gifted rebounders,” Rose said. “We had a size advantage, and it felt like Cody came up with some really big ones.”

Millikin (8-8, 1-6 in the CCIW) did battle the Titans to a 32-32 rebounding draw despite having 6-foot-8, 270-pound Cole Laurence out with a hand injury.

“Cole got ligament damage in his hand against Wheaton (last Saturday),” said Big Blue coach Kramer Soderberg. “That makes a big difference. It most certainly hurt us. But our guys battled their butts off.”

Big night for Welch

Welch’s 21 points on 8 of 17 shooting was his second highest scoring performance of the season.

“It hurts. I feel like we have a really good team,” Welch said. “We have the right game plan, we’re playing hard, we’re playing together but we’re falling short. You can’t make excuses. They made a couple more plays at the end. We’re going to knock down the door eventually.”

“JT added 10 to 15 pounds this summer. That is automatically going to benefit you,” said Soderberg. “In this league, it’s physical. If you get knocked off your line easy, it’s hard to get your shots off.

"You can see that’s not happening as much. He’s always had the ability to put the ball in the hole. It’s about being able to create enough space to get the shot off.”

First half action

IWU enjoyed first-half leads of 11-2, 29-18 and 35-25. Yet Millikin erased almost all of that in the final 1:06 before intermission.

Three-pointers from Welch and Drake Stevenson brought the Big Blue within four. After the Titans turned it over while holding for the final shot of the half, Stevenson banked in a 17-footer with two seconds showing for a 35-33 halftime score.

“I thought we outplayed them for the first 18 and a half minutes and should have been up 10. We let down,” Rose said. “One of our weaknesses this year is when we get fatigued we really let down. We had lapses both offensively and defensively.”

Welch, Stevenson and IWU’s Mitchell all topped the first-half scorers with nine points.

Numbers game

Ryan Sroka topped the Titans with 17 points, Hakim Williams added 10 and Bazzell nine.

“I thought the effort was really good,” said Rose. “We still make mistakes, but we played through them much better. I thought it was the best we hung together as a group. I leave feeling very good about the team and how hard we played and the manner in which we competed. This is a building block game.”

Stevenson chipped in 15 points and Demarcus Bond 14 for Millikin, which committed 10 of its 15 turnovers in the second half.

PHOTOS: Washington University at Illinois Wesleyan University mens basketball