Trey Bazzell excels in long awaited return to spark Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan basketball coach Ron Rose set a loose goal of Dec. 1 for sophomore Trey Bazzell to return from injury and see game action.

And while Bazzell did play three minutes against Elmhurst on Nov. 30, the return that will be fondly remembered occurred on Dec. 3 in Waukesha, Wis.

Entering a tight game in the first half, Bazzell made an immediate impact and finished with 14 points — the initial varsity points of his college career — in a 73-59 victory over Carroll.

“Trey is a really good basketball player who happens to have been hurt for a long time and been trying to get his body healthy to be able to get on the court,” said Rose, whose Titans take on North Central in a 7:15 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday at Shirk Center.

“It was great to get back out there. It was a really happy moment for me,” Bazzell said. “We were struggling shooting there the first half. I was glad I was able to produce and help the team when we needed it at the moment.”

The son of Prairie Central High School coach Darin Bazzell and the older brother of Hawks standout Dylan Bazzell, Trey nailed his first three shots from 3-point range and finished 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

“It really felt good to see some of those shots go in,” said Trey. “I’ve been basically injured since I’ve been to college.”

Bazzell suffered a stress fracture to the lower part of the fibula in his right leg last December. He had played in six junior varsity games while dealing with patellar tendinitis in his knees

“The first week of practice (in October) he was gangbusters, but he had a setback,” Rose said. “We had to readjust the timeline and gradually get him back into it.

"We set the goal of December 1st. Boy, we were pretty close to December 1st. He’s still in the process of getting back to physically where he can move the way he did before his injuries. But we’re excited he’ is healthy enough to play.”

Bazzell said he did not feel nervous in his first meaningful playing time since high school.

“I got in about three minutes at Elmhurst and got my feet wet there,” said the 6-foot-3 Bazzell. “I played in some big games in high school and always had a lot of pressure on me to perform well. Ever since I got to high school, I haven’t really gotten that nervous for games. A lot of people do. I’m grateful I don’t.”

Bazzell’s triumphant return comes at an opportune time for the Titans, who lost starter Nick Roper to an ankle sprain early in the Elmhurst game.

“Nick has a pretty significant high ankle sprain,” Rose said. “It will be middle to the end of January before he gets back on the court.”

The Titans also will be without reserve wing player Pryce Punkay on Saturday because of a concussion. A prime candidate to assume Punkay’s minutes, freshman Karlo Colak, will be on the shelf for four to six weeks after recently suffering a broken thumb.

At 4-3 and 2-0 in the CCIW, IWU takes on a North Central squad that is 4-4 and 1-1 in league play. The Cardinals have a first-year head coach in Anthony Figueroa and are led by the Helwig brothers.

Matt Helwig is a 6-4 senior who averages 22.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Ethan Helwig, a 6-4 senior, contributes 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. The Cardinals also feature Normal West’s Shea Cupples (5.1 points) and Deer Creek-Mackinaw product John Blumeyer (4.1).

“We’ve got to guard Matt Helwig. He dropped 30 on us here in the conference tournament last year,” said Rose. “They are very dangerous because they shoot the ball extremely well (39 percent) from the perimeter.”

North Central also received a boost recently when former Illinois State tight end Mitch Lewis joined the team. The 6-5, 230-pound Lewis had 14 points and 10 rebounds in his first game with the Cardinals.

PHOTOS: Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball 2021-22