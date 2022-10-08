Slow start plagues Illinois Wesleyan as unbeaten WashU rolls past Titans

ST. LOUIS — Illinois Wesleyan head coach Norm Eash talked about having a "breakout game" on Saturday against undefeated Washington (Mo.) University.

Instead, it was the Bears who started fast and broke the game open early at Francis Olympic Field.

Quarterback Matt Rush threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half as WashU opened a 42-0 lead.

Jay Lemenager took over at quarterback for IWU in the second half and threw for two scores. But the outcome was never in doubt as WashU earned a 59-14 victory in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game.

IWU dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the CCIW ahead of next Saturday's 1 p.m. league game against North Park at Tucci Stadium.

WashU (5-0, 4-0) showed tremendous balance in piling up 620 yards of total offense. The Bears rushed for 305 yards and threw for 315 yards.

Rush completed 20 of 31 attempts for 243 yards. His first two TD passes helped stake the Bears to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Another scoring pass and Rush's running TD bumped the lead to 42-0 at the intermission.

Ryan Saxe, who took over when Lemenager hurt his knee in the season opener, went 11 of 15 for 104 yards.

Lemenager replaced Saxe in the second half and went 7 of 15 for 135 yards. The sophomore lefthander tossed touchdown passes of 10 yards to Charlie Hamilton and 79 yards to Myles Kee as IWU cut the deficit to 42-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

WashU tacked on 17 fourth-quarter points.

Kee finished with six receptions for 110 yards while Hamilton had five catches for 73 yards. The Titans ran for only 23 net yards with Seth Albin the leading rusher with 26 yards on 12 carries.

Senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. led IWU's defense with a career-high 16 tackles. Junior linebacker Joshua Klein had 13 tackles and sophomore cornerback Artist Benjamin added 11 tackles and two pass breakups.