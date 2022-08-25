Senior captain Anthony Wachal Jr. eager to finally get back on field for Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Many of his Illinois Wesleyan football teammates who elected Anthony Wachal Jr. a team captain know he's a leader off the field.

Wachal wants to show them he can be counted on for his on-the-field contributions, too.

A shoulder injury that required three surgeries since 2019 — when he mainly played on special teams and with the junior varsity — has kept Wachal on the sidelines the last two seasons.

However, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound strong safety never considered calling it quits. Now, Wachal is ready to make his senior season something to remember.

"I came here for football. As soon as I got here freshman year it was just a family," said Wachal, a Conant High School graduate. "I'm not going to abandon any of these guys. I stayed here, tried to lead my individual group and team as a whole. I've stayed with the guys through everything. It paid off and now I hope I can help them on the field as well."

IWU head coach Norm Eash said Wachal was a top recruiting target coming out of high school despite having a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Wachal played with that condition as a freshman before having surgery in the offseason. However, in the first practice for the 2020 season (which was pushed back to the spring because of the pandemic) he injured the shoulder again and needed another surgery.

Last year, Wachal had the screws removed from the previous surgeries and sat out again.

Still, Wachal's teammates thought enough of him to make him a captain.

"It says a lot about his relationship with our team," said Eash. "He was out here last year and couldn't do anything, but he was here for every practice. He was encouraging kids out there. In the spring you knew he was going to take charge a little more."

Wachal said he wasn't surprised by being elected a captain but "honored and excited and very motivated."

"I used to be more of a lead-by-example guy," he said. "But when you can't lead by example you have to find other ways to lead. That's what I did. I showed up at every practice and gave it my all in the ways that I could."

Matt Williamson is in his second year as IWU's defensive coordinator. He said he wishes Wachal could have played last season as the inexperienced Titans' secondary was burned for several back-breaking long passing plays.

Williamson said Wachal is having to play catch-up a little bit after not playing in two years. Yet Williamson notices the confidence and trust Wachal's teammates have in him.

"Even though he hasn't been on the field they saw what he was able to do in the spring," said Williamson. "He still is that vocal leader ... he's wanting to put in the time and effort. The guys know he's a good person and he's going to say something when something goes wrong, and he's going to point at himself before he points at someone else first."

Wachal is confident the Titans can rebound from last year's subpar 3-7 record.

And he intends to be a major part of it.

"That's unacceptable. Every time we're tired or anything like that we remember 3-7," said Wachal. "Everyone remembers last season. No one likes it. We know we're not going back to there. We know there's a lot of steps we have to take to make sure we don't go back to there."

Scrimmage update

Because IWU's bye week comes in Week 1, the Titans have a little longer camp than usual to get ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against Ohio Wesleyan at Tucci Stadium.

Two scrimmages against other teams, along with next Thursday's Green-White Scrimmage at 5 p.m., is helping break up the monotony of practicing and hitting each other.

IWU, which doesn't begin school until Monday, squared off against Roosevelt University last Saturday at Tucci Stadium and holds a 3 p.m. home scrimmage Friday versus Benedictine.

"We showed we're much better defensively, in the secondary especially. We have some guys upfront coming back. It's not to say we didn't make any mistakes," said Eash of the Roosevelt scrimmage. "Offensively we scored and moved the ball, but we were inconsistent. That's probably the youth we have upfront in the offensive line. That's going to have to come. Maybe the open date (in Week 1) will help us because we have more time."

IWU graduated all five offensive line starters. Eash said the Titans are looking at eight players for the line spots. Thus far, sophomore guard Dylan Meyer has emerged as the top player.

Eash believes the Titans should be ready to name a starting quarterback early next week.

Junior Sage Shindler, the starter the last two years, is battling sophomores Jay Lemenager and Ryan Saxe.

"The frontrunners are Sage and Jay. We're doing some different things with Ryan Saxe," said Eash. "He's more of an athlete. He's still in the quarterback position, but he's playing other positions too. We have to use his talent. He's a good athlete. We're working him in the backfield and in the slot."