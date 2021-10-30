Senior Anthony Marre runs for 243 yards as Illinois Wesleyan cruises past North Park

BLOOMINGTON — When Anthony Marre's opportunity to get more carries presented itself Saturday at Tucci Stadium, the Illinois Wesleyan senior literally ran with it.

Marre exploded for 243 yards, the third highest single-game total in school history, on 16 carries and three touchdowns as the Titans routed North Park, 56-6, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Tucci Stadium.

IWU's 429 yards rushing were the most in the modern statistical era and third-most all-time as the Titans improved to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the CCIW.

Titan leading rusher Hamid Bullie was injured last week and didn't play. That gave Marre and sophomore Seth Albin (11 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD) more of a chance in the backfield.

"There were some things with their defense we thought we could run at," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "The offensive coaches broke the tape down and there were some tendencies.

"That running group is a very close knit group. We have a lot of depth there."

After IWU bolted to a 28-6 halftime lead, Marre ripped off TD runs of 63 and 91 runs in the third quarter. He also had 315 all-purpose yards, which is tied for third all-time, with five receptions for 72 yards.

IWU quarterback Sage Shandler was an efficient 15 of 18 for 161 yards and two TDs. All told, the Titans racked up 614 yards of total offense and limited North Park (2-6, 2-5) to 287 yards.

"We didn't have to throw as much when we were running the ball the way we were," said Eash. "Game awareness and game management are things coaches talk about all the time, and we had that today."

IWU took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter on Shindler's 4-yard pass to tight end Zack Tencza and Marre's 3-yard run.

Wes Watson scored on a 28-yard reverse and Shindler connected with Charlie Hamilton for a 13-yard TD as IWU took a 28-0 lead. North Park scored late in the half on Matt Eck's 14-yard pass to Jakob Dreksler.

"We were very cautious with North Park. They've been playing very well," said Eash. "We talked to our kids about that going out and capturing momentum in the game. We came out of the gate fast.

"The key was our defense was getting some three-and-outs in the first half and our offense was putting together some really nice plays."

Albin broke off a 32-yard TD run in the third quarter before freshman Ryan Saxe threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Matt Young with 12:27 left.

IWU placekicker Andrew Stange also tied a school record with eight conversion kicks. Sophomore strong safety Connor Nigro paced the Titan defense with six tackles.

The Titans travel to face No. 6-ranked Wheaton next Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.