Selfless attitude helps Illinois Wesleyan capture CCIW women's soccer titles, NCAA berth

BLOOMINGTON — When Oz Bakirdan became the fourth head coach in as many years for Illinois Wesleyan's women's soccer team in February, he was left with a dilemma.

Kayla Borg was the only goalie on the roster. Because he got the job late in the recruiting cycle, Bakirdan couldn't find another goalie. Borg would have to be it for this season.

It just so happens Borg suffered a concussion after IWU clinched the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season title. She wasn't available for a CCIW Tournament semifinal game against Carroll last week.

Bakirdan's problem was solved when defender Heather Dietrich volunteered to get between the pipes.

"She said, 'I'm a senior and if I go out, I want to go out doing what I can to help the team,'" said Bakirdan. "That goes to show you the type of team we have. I thought it was huge for someone to step up like that."

Dietrich helped the Titans beat Carroll, 4-0. With Borg returning, IWU took a 4-1 victory over North Central last Saturday to earn the tournament title and automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.

IWU (10-4-3) faces Concordia-Wisconsin (137-3) in a 5:30 p.m. first-round match Friday in La Crosse, Wis. If the Titans win, they'll meet Wisconsin-La Crosse (19-1) or Greenville (13-6) in a second-round affair at 5 p.m. Saturday with that winner advancing to next week's third round.

UW-La Crosse's only loss came to IWU, 2-1, on Sept. 11 at Neis Field.

Borg and the backline defense of seniors Dietrich, Rachel White, Madison Fischer and Maggie Peters, a Normal Community graduate, has been the key, according to Bakirdan. IWU has allowed 17 goals in 17 matches compared to 43 a year ago.

"The back line has a lot of experience," said Bakirdan, as all the defenders but Peters elected to return for a fifth year granted because of the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season. "We don't concede a lot of shots on goal. That says a lot about our defense and how they've stepped up."

Offensively, a pair of Intercity products lead the way.

NCHS product Caelyn Steffens also stuck around for a fifth season and set record for goals (15) and points (32) in CCIW matches. Steffens has 19 goals and four assists for the season. Another senior, Central Catholic graduate Lauren Shanks, has provided 11 goals and nine assists.

"Our thing is we possess the ball more than our opponent, and it kind of wears teams out a little bit," said Bakirdan.

Bakirdan said the seniors accepted the changes he brought, making the transition to his coaching style easier. Dietrich was a forward before moving back to defense.

"We went to a possession-style game where our goalie doesn't punt a lot and our goal kicks are short," he said. "We play short out of the back and play out of the back, and getting them to believe they can play that way they bought in."

Bakirdan let the players see he was bought in, too, after they got used to having a new voice every season.

"I wanted them to know I'm here to stay. I didn't take this position after 23 years at Illinois Central College to just come for one year and leave," he said. "I want this program to be known as a style we possess the ball and don't kick it in the channels. We're going to play the beautiful game. The players have bought into that. Once that happened you started seeing some success."