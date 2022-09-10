Ryan Saxe steps in at QB, shines for Illinois Wesleyan as Titans cruise to season-opening win

BLOOMINGTON — Less than a week ago, sophomore Ryan Saxe was Illinois Wesleyan's No. 3 quarterback. He knew his best chance of getting on the field for meaningful plays was at receiver.

That changed slightly when Sage Shindler left the team earlier this week after Jay Lemenager was named starting quarterback. Saxe moved up as the No. 2 QB on the depth chart, but still didn't take many practice reps behind center leading into Saturday's season opener.

Then Lemenager went down with a knee injury on the Titans' first series against Ohio Wesleyan at Tucci Stadium. Suddenly, No. 3 was the No. 1 guy.

"I came into this week playing receiver, but I just had to step up for my guys," said Saxe, a sophomore from Palatine. "My O-line gave me time today and the defense got tons of stops. They were incredible. Everyone was making plays. It was a good day for the Titans, for sure."

Saxe completed 13 of 18 attempts for one touchdown and used his legs to gain 55 yards rushing with another TD. IWU scored on offense, defense and special teams while routing the Bishops, 45-21.

"I was proud of the way our kids handled the disappointment of Jay going down," said Norm Eash, starting his 36th season as IWU's head coach. "I sensed it for one series we dropped (our heads) and I kept talking to them, 'OK, let's be mature and handle this and keep playing and doing your job and get back on track.'"

It was IWU's most lopsided opening-game win since 2013 when the Titans blanked Aurora, 33-0.

Here are four takeaways from the game as IWU looks ahead to next Saturday's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener at No. 8-ranked Wheaton.

Saxe to rescue

Lemenager had to be helped off the field after throwing an incomplete pass on third down during IWU's opening series.

"Jay is a great player and we've been connecting well and are great friends," said Saxe, whose father, Dave, is a former IWU baseball player. "I felt terrible for him, but I knew I had to step up right away. I grabbed a ball and got loose."

IWU went three-and-out on Saxe's first series. Ohio Wesleyan (0-2) took a 7-0 lead on Zack Leonard's 26-yard pass to Josh Hurt late in the first quarter before Saxe directed a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by Seth Albin's 2-yard TD run on fourth-and-1 with 10:06 left in the first half.

Saxe, who is more of a running threat than Lemenager, scored on a 5-yard run to put the Titans ahead, 21-7, with 5:54 left in the first half. Saxe later threw an 11-yard TD pass to Myles Kee early in the fourth quarter for a 45-7 lead.

Eash said the Titans' game plan changed quite a bit with Saxe directing the offense.

"We did a lot of quick RPO (run-pass option) stuff to get the ball on the perimeter, swing routes and things like that," said Eash. "We did the things that fit his style."

Eash is cautiously optimistic Lemenager's injury isn't as serious as it appeared and IWU could get him back in a couple weeks.

Pick-6 for Benjamin

IWU took a 14-7 lead when sophomore cornerback Artist Benjamin returned an errant Leonard pass 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:49 left in the first half.

"We had a blitz on, and I was in man coverage with No. 4 (Hurst)," said Benjamin. "He just did a drag route underneath. My linebacker, (Josh) Klein, had a great collision on him and the quarterback threw it right to me. He (Klein) canceled that route completely. It was more his pick than my pick."

IWU's defense shut down the Bishops until Ohio Wesleyan scored two meaningless fourth-down touchdowns.

Benjamin said the defense was aware Lemenager's injury put more pressure on them, too.

"We knew we had to be the guys to step up," said Benjamin, one of seven sophomore defensive starters. "Jay is a great quarterback. We need him on the field. But stuff happens. We might have to score those touchdowns, which we did."

Wachal's return

Three shoulder surgeries kept Anthony Wachal Jr. off the field the past two seasons. Wachal's first game action since 2019 couldn't have been scripted better.

The senior strong safety had an interception on the Bishop's first series in the second half, setting up Andrew Stange's 42-yard field goal. That was just a warmup for a bigger play.

Frank Roti burst through the middle to block Gabriel Chiebowski's short field goal attempt midway through the third quarter. The ball bounced up to Wachal at the 15, and he proceeded to go 85 yards for a touchdown.

"My man Frank did his job and as soon as I picked it up I was, like, 'Oh, no, here we go,'" said Wachal, who labored through the last 20 yards into the end zone. "But I got it done and that was all that mattered."

Wachal was elected a captain by his teammates and is the leader of a secondary that features three sophomores.

"I'm so happy for him. He's had a tough three years battling injuries," said Eash. "For him to come back, be elected captain and first game back had a really good game."

Freak injury

Senior Zach Bozarth swept around left end for a 4-yard TD run to cap IWU's explosive 28-point second quarter and give the Titans a 28-7 lead.

However, Bozarth injured his knee while celebrating with a teammate. He came out for the second half on crutches, and Eash fears it could be serious.

"He jumped up and bumped someone and I saw it, his knee buckled (when coming down)," said Eash.

Ohio Wesleyan's fourth-quarter domination let the Bishops outgain the Titans in total yardage, 310-305, which bothered Eash afterwards.

Yet the way his team responded to initial adversity was comforting to the veteran coach.

"It was a deer-in-highlights look. Jay went down and it was, 'Whoa is us, what are we going to do?'" said Eash. "Once we settled down and moved the ball and got a touchdown, they kind of woke up."